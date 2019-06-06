Youngstown crime activity: Police respond to several shootings across the city

Wednesday, May 29

11:35 a.m. – 300 block of Cornell Ave., domestic violence. A woman told police her boyfriend punched her in the face and put her head through the living room window. The woman refused treatment. The boyfriend left before police got there.

3:36 p.m. – 3500 block of Zedaker St., shots fired into a house. A woman told officers she and her three children were visiting at a house when she went outside to get her cell phone. At that time, the woman said she heard gunshots coming from the street. She said she saw a car full of young men drive away. The house was hit seven times. Police found several shell casings on the ground.

Thursday, May 30

3:22 p.m. – 1500 block of Market St., shooting. According to a police report, officers went to Jordan’s gas station on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach lying in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed in critical condition.

5:11 p.m. – 1500 block of Oak Ln., Jason Johnson, 40, charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers raided a house at and found several drugs, including ecstasy, Tramadol, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana. Police also found a digital scale and a gun.

6:02 p.m. – 100 block of La Belle Ave., Wonakee Taylor, 37, charged with drug possession following a drug raid. Officers searched a house, where they found fentanyl, a digital scale and baggies, according to a police report.

Friday, May 31

9:30 a.m. – 100 block of New York Ave., two men were arrested on warrants. According to a police report, officers and U.S. Marshals arrested 30-year-old Ledarryl Crowder, who was wanted on charges of making terroristic threats. While arresting Crowder, officers said they found drugs and guns in the house. Those items prompted officers to arrest 37-year-old Christopher Hill, who had been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the past. He was charged with having weapons under disability and drug possession.

3:05 p.m. – 100 block of Hanley Ave., Amanda Swantek, 40, charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to police, Swantek was a passenger in the car. When police searched the car, they said they found crack cocaine on the seat and floor where Swantek was sitting.

10:33 p.m. – 400 block of Hylda Ave., weapon offense. Officers went to the area on reports of shots fired. When they got there, they said the back window of a car was shattered and there were bullet holes in the windshield, driver’s door and side of the house. The caller told police he was outside with his children when a group of men pulled up in a Dodge Charger. After sending the children inside, the caller said one of the men started to shoot at him. Police recovered several shell casings on the ground, the report stated.

10:53 p.m. – Rigby and Jackson streets, shooting. Officers went to the hospital on reports of a gunshot victim. The victim told police he was in the area of Rigby and Jackson streets when he heard five to six shots coming from a car. He was hit in his leg.

Sunday, June 2

3:47 p.m. – 3500 block of Meridian Rd., James Jones, 69, charged with violating a protection order. Police said they saw Jones near a woman’s house, which he had been ordered to stay away from. Police said he also had a warrant for a previous violation of the protection order.

Monday, June 3

12:19 a.m. – Victor Avenue, shooting. According to a police report, officers went to the hospital after a man was dropped off there with a gunshot wound in his back. Police said the victim told them he saw a group of women fighting and when they left, he found a cell phone lying in the street. The victim said he put out a Facebook message, alerting any girl who was just involved in the fight who lost their phone to inbox him. The victim said he left the area with a friend and drove to get something to eat. As the two men came back, the victim said a car started following them and shot into their car.

5:54 p.m. – 100 block of Maryland Ave., Tara Howley, 32, arrested on charges of domestic violence and assault. Police said she got into a fight with another woman over rent money. Police said both women were hurt.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.