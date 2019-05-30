Youngstown crime activity: Police respond to several domestic violence cases

Thursday, May 23

6:13 p.m. – E. Indianola Ave. and Shady Run Rd., Robert Parker, 31, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found crack cocaine in the car and Parker turned over a baggie of marijuana and a baggie of cocaine he had in his pants, the report stated.

8:16 p.m. – 1700 block of Hartzell Ave., Brandon Larew, 25, was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm in city limits and having weapons under disability. Officers and ATF agents were in the area for a home visit when they reported hearing four gunshots. Officers went to a house on Hartzell Ave. where they found several people gathered on a stoop. Larew admitted to shooting a gun to see if it worked, the report stated. Officers search a car and found a handgun, rifle and ammunition, the report stated.

9:33 p.m. – E. Lucius Ave., Kevin James, 39, was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges. Officers said James and woman got into a fight and that the woman had a cut on her face and James was cut on his nose. Both had differing stories about the chain of events leading up to the fight. Both were treated by ambulance workers. Following the investigation and speaking to witnesses, police arrested James.

9:36 p.m. – 4100 block of Euclid Ave., Ike Scott, 33, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a parole visit. According to a police report, officers found a digital scale in the house along with cocaine and over $10,000 in cash.

9:39 p.m. – 70 block of N. Garland Ave. Austin Ortiz, 19, was charged with domestic violence. According to a police report, a man told police was assaulted by Ortiz. Police said the man was bleeding from his nose and mouth. The man said Ortiz jumped him, knocking him to the ground and hit him several times. He said the two were arguing about Oritz being at the residence. The victim refused medical treatment, the report stated.

Friday, May 24

9 a.m. – 3200 Sheridan Rd., Xavier Jackson, 40, was charged with assault, domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Jackson had been beating her over a period of time and that most recently took her car without permission and threatened to break her jaw. Officers located Jackson at a house on Sheridan Road, but he ran from police, the report stated. Officers chased Jackson and caught him on Irma Avenue.

1:23 a.m. – 500 block of Breaden St., Mychael Bentley, 31, was arrested on charges of burglary and drug possession. A woman stated that unknown man, later identified as Bently, ran into her house, fell on the floor and told her he was being chased. Police received other reports of a man running around saying he was being chased and trying to get into other houses. Police said Bentley had oxycodone pills in his pocket he said he found on a playground and picked them up to make sure they didn’t get into the hands of kids.

Saturday, May 25

12 a.m. – 1500 block of Victor Ave., Shawn Cox, 41, was arrested on domestic violence charges. According to police, a pregnant woman said Cox pushed her into a dresser, injuring her arm.

Sunday, May 26

4:59 p.m. – 500 block of E. Florida Ave., Erik Jenkins, 23, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, Jenkins was a passenger in the car. It was discovered he had a failure to appear warrant for a speeding ticket in Warren and officers found a baggie of cocaine in his pocket, the report stated.

Monday, May 27

2:40 p.m. – 4000 block of Helena Ave., Ijhontay Jeanette, 22, was arrested on charges of felonious assault and aggravated assault.

6:48 p.m. – W. Midlothian Blvd., robbery. Employees at Burger King reported they were robbed by a man wearing a Spiderman mask. Workers said a man walked in the store, went into the bathroom and when he came out he was wearing the mask and holding a gun. He came to the counter, demanded money and took off in a car, according to a police report.

9:32 p.m. – 500 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., robbery. Officers were called to Rite Aid on reports of a robbery in progress. A worker said that three people wearing all black with their faces covered came into the store. One of them pulled a gun the clerk, took money from the cash register and took off. Police found the cash drawer behind the store with rolled coins in it, the report stated.

10:40 p.m. – 400 Canton St., Natasha Shelton, 24, was charged with child endangering following a crash. Police say Shelton crashed her car into a pole and ran away, leaving her 3-year-old child in the car. Police said they found a Kia Optima with a Tennessee registration at the scene of the crash but no one inside. While officers were on the scene, they were approached by a man who said he knew the driver. He said Shelton had just left his house, according to a police report.

11 p.m. – 1900 Tracy Lane, burglary. A woman told police that someone broke into her residence and took a TV. A rear kitchen window was broken and the back door was ajar when she came home, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.