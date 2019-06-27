Youngstown crime activity: Police find trail of blood through burglarized home

Wednesday, June 19

5 p.m. – Almyra Avenue, Andre Ballinger, 30, and Jermaine Hamlett, 34, were arrested during a drug raid. According to a police report, officers search a house where they found heroin, a loaded gun, a digital scale and cash. Ballinger was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability, along with a probation violation. Jermaine Hamlett, who was found sitting inside an SUV parked outside the house, was issued a citation for improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle after officers say they found a rifle in the vehicle.

11:33 p.m. – 1300 block of Victor Ave., a woman told police that her neighbor slashed her tire after the two had an argument. The neighbor admitted to cutting the tire, according to a police report.

Monday, June 24

10:20 p.m. – 100 W. Federal St., police said a man ran up a $600 tab at V2 and ran out of the restaurant. Officers caught up with him at Boardman and Market streets, where he was arrested. Police said the man told them that he was going to have a friend pay the tab. Police reported finding marijuana in the man’s pocket.

Tuesday, June 25

9 a.m. – 300 block of Emery Ave., a man told police that someone broke into the safe in his garage took a rifle and a handgun. A bag of ammunition was also taken.

2:46 a.m. – 600 block of Kendis Circle, police received a call in reference to a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found 36-year-old Eugene Jones, Jr. deceased on the bathroom floor. Youngstown detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating.

Wednesday, June 26

3 a.m. – 800 block of Cambridge Ave., a neighbor notified police that someone broke into a house on the street. Officers went to the house where they found a back window broken and blood on the frame. Police found several blood trails in the house. Police said valuable merchandise was left in the house, including several guns.

9 a.m. – 800 block of Palmer Ave., a woman told police that someone broke into her home and took a TV.

9:47 a.m. – 100 block of Hilton Ave., Quintez Stokes, 21, was arrested on a domestic violence charge. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Stokes threw her to the ground and hit her several times. Police said the woman was 31 weeks pregnant.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.