Youngstown crime activity: New homeowner finds man inside house

Monday, July 8

11:51 p.m. – 2700 block of Market St., burglary. A woman told police that someone tried to break into her house while she was home. The woman said she heard noises coming from her back door and then saw someone running away.

Tuesday, July 9

9:14 a.m. – 3200 block of Hillman St., police were called to the area on reports of a man breaking into a house and that the homeowner was holding the suspect. When officers arrived, they found the suspect pinned to the floor. The homeowner said he recently bought the house and was renovating it. He told officers he left a friend at the house to clean, but she called him a short time later and said she heard noises on the second floor. The man came back home and found the suspect, leading to the fight. The suspect told police that he went into the house to sleep because he thought it was vacant, according to a police report. The suspect, who refused to answer questions or identify himself, was arrested on charges of breaking and entering.

10:15 a.m. – 100 block of S. Bon Air Ave., automobile theft. A man who bought a 1962 Chevrolet Impala from a person in Detroit discovered the car was stolen when he tried to buy license plates for it. The man told officers that the person he bought the car from gave him paperwork that he thought was legitimate, according to a police report.

Wednesday, July 10

3 a.m. – 1500 block of Rosewood Lane, police were called to investigate an exchange of gunfire that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police reported finding several shell casings on Rosewood Lane. One man was charged with receiving stolen property after police say he was found with a stolen gun. He told police that he returned fire after a suspect fired at his friend.

1:56 p.m. – Elm Street and Benita Avenue, Markus Cameron, 21, was arrested on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found a gun, ammunition and a device which allows a semi-automatic handgun to fire like an automatic weapon, according to the police report.

Thursday, July 11

7:47 a.m. – 300 E. Judson Ave., Latoya Martin, 36, and Annilisa Benson, 41, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property. According to a police report, officers found Martin and Benson inside a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Boardman.

7:32 p.m. – 100 block of E. Ravenwood Ave., Alan Stapleton, 56, was charged with theft after a demolition worker, working for the Youngstown Land Bank, said he took the keys out of his truck. According to a police report, Stapleton became angry at the worker because he took out bushes while demolishing a driveway at a house that was being torn down. Stapleton approached the worker about the bushes but did not agree that the bushes were part of the demolition property. While the worker was not looking, Stapleton took the keys out of the worker’s truck and put them in his backyard, the report stated.

11:18 p.m. – 500 block of Miller Ave., Demetrius Harris, 19, was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers on curfew check stopped Harris and asked him how old he was. During the conversation, officers said Harris appeared to be hiding something in his pocket and tried to run away from them. Officers tackled Harris and found a loaded gun and ammunition in his pants pocket, the report stated.

Sunday, July 14

1:06 a.m. – 700 block of Sherwood Ave., assault. A woman told police that she argued with a man she knows and that he took her car keys and tried to drive away. The woman said she leaned in to take the keys out of the ignition, but the man started punching her, put the car in reverse and dragged her before hitting another vehicle and driving away, according to a police report.

3 a.m. – 500 block of Caledonia St., police received a report that the home where a Youngstown murder victim was staying was burglarized. Reshaud Biggs was found shot to death Sunday in the 300 block of Lucius Avenue. One of Biggs’ roommates told police that he returned home around 5 a.m. Sunday to find that the door had been kicked in and the house had been ransacked. Someone started a fire on the bed and stole a TV, according to a police report.

Monday, July 15

3:36 p.m. – 1800 block of Mahoning Ave., a man told police that someone took a trailer from Mahoning Ohio Quality Roofing. The man said he saw the truck drive away with the trailer and followed the suspects onto Interstate 680, where he lost sight of the truck. The man told officers that there was no license plate on the truck.

10 p.m. – 2900 block of Cottage Grove Ave., burglary. A man told police that someone broke into his house and took a TV. Police said the window to a back door was shattered.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.