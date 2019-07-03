Youngstown crime activity: Man reports being robbed after meeting woman for sexual activity

Thursday, June 27

7 a.m. – 100 block of N. Hazelwood Ave., Jesse Durkin, 26, was arrested on charges of domestic violence. According to a police report, a woman told officers that during an argument with Durkin over him going through her cellphone, he slapped her in the face. The woman said when Durkin saw her on the phone, he said, “If you are calling the police, then let me make it worth my time. I will kill you,” the report stated. The woman said Durkin was looking through her phone for the number of her friend. She said he told her, “I want to leave you so the only way I know how is to get one of your friends and cheat on you.” The woman also said Durkin assaulted her on June 3, jumping on her stomach while she was pregnant and saying he would kill the child.

Friday, June 28

8:17 p.m. – 800 block of Lakewood Ave., Alexander Blandon, 56, was arrested on charges of felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm. According to a police report, a woman said Blandon fired a gun at her as she was walking into her house. Police found a bullet hole in the house, a bullet inside and a shell casing on the street. The woman said she and Blandon had been arguing and that he left and came back with a gun and fired it at her. He then left the scene and was stopped by police on the Madison Avenue Expressway, the report stated.

Monday, July 1

3:30 a.m. – 500 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., a man reported that he was attacked and robbed after agreeing to meet a woman for sex. According to a police report, the man told officers that when he arrived at the house to meet the woman, she took him outside where three men were waiting with guns. The victim took off running, but the men caught up to him and pistol-whipped him, the report stated. The man said he was robbed of cash and his cellphone. He said he met the woman on Facebook and agreed to pay her $100 for sex, according to the report.

9:15 p.m. – S. Portland Avenue, Nakeei Hudson, 32, was arrested on a charge of arson. According to a police report, officers found Hudson standing outside wearing only a t-shirt and arguing with three other women. They said Hudson smelled like alcohol, slurred her words and was walking unsteadily. One of the other women told officers that Hudson beat up her own son with her fists and a pipe. The woman said the boy was screaming and begging Hudson to stop. Police did not release the boy’s age. Hudson told police that she never hit her son. They asked her why her shirt was covered in blood and she said it was because he punched himself in the face, according to the report. During Hudson’s arrest, she tried to set the police cruiser on fire, and when officers pulled her out, she was completely naked according to a police report.

Tuesday, July 2

8:30 p.m. – 2400 block of Belmont Ave., bomb threat. According to a police report, a man called Phantom Fireworks and said, “there’s a bomb in the building, get out!” The same man called back about three minutes later and said “Tic-toc, tic-toc, tic-toc,” before hanging up. Police searched the building but did not find a threat.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.