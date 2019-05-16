Youngstown crime activity: High-speed chase ends in arrest

Saturday, May 11

3:26 a.m. – E. Boston Avenue at Rush Boulevard, Lamar Armstrong, 32, was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability, improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, obstructing official business and failure to comply after a traffic stop and short chase. Police say Armstrong drove away from police after he was pulled over for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign. Police say Armstrong reached speeds of 70 miles per hours during the pursuit and ran through a red traffic light. He then jumped from his moving vehicle and tried to run away, according to the police report. Officer chased Armstrong and caught him on Cameron Avenue. The car continued to coast into the fence of a nearby property. Police say they found a stolen gun in the car.

11:45 p.m. – Edwards and High streets, Tony Staples, 21, and Dewaylon Bruton, 34, are facing several drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers say they saw Bruton run a stop sign on Frank Sinkwich Street. They followed Bruton onto I-680, where they say he began weaving in and out of traffic before exiting on Glenwood Avenue and coming to a stop on Edwards Street. Both men had suspected drugs hidden in the buttocks areas of their pants, police say. Suspected fentanyl was seized from Staples, and Bruton was found to have suspected crack cocaine and Tramadol pills hidden in his pants, according to the report. Police noted the suspected drugs were contaminated with fecal matter. Police also seized over $5,000 from Bruton and over $2,000 from Staples, the report stated.

Sunday, May 12

3:02 a.m. – 200 block of Steel St., Malcom Hailstock, 26, was arrested on charges of felonious assault. According to a police report, officers were called the Fyrst Lounge on reports of shots fired. Bouncers told police that some customers in the bar got into a fight and a woman was asked to leave. Hailstock and another man were also removed from the bar for fighting, the report stated. Police say Hailstock then went to his truck, grabbed a gun and opened fire on bouncers at the bar and the bouncers returned fire, according to the report. Hailstock was arrested inside a car behind another business on Steel Street.

7 a.m. – 200 block of Crandall Ave., a woman told police that a man who had been terrorizing her came to her house and smashed out the window of her Mercedes. The woman said the man was taken into custody the day before after damaging a front window on her house, according to the report. Police say the woman has numerous voice recordings of the man threatening her.

Monday, May 13

12 a.m. – 2600 block of Glenwood Ave., a woman told police she loaned her car to her boyfriend to go the Gas Mart, but while he was there, someone stole her car. The woman said her boyfriend left the car running while he went inside the store, and when he came out, the car was gone.

Tuesday, May 14

12:31 a.m. – Madison Avenue Expressway, Dwayne Shinn, 62, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop. Police say they found several pills bottles in Shinn’s vehicle containing various pills including Tramadol and Oxycodone. Officers also found a backpack in the car containing marijuana, according to the report.

12:18 p.m. – 2800 block of Kirk Rd., Bobby Kelly, III, 38, was arrested on charges of assault, domestic and inducing panic. Youngstown police say an angry father pushed his son and the principal of Kirkmere Elementary School after he was called for his son’s behavioral issues. Police said when Kelly arrived at the school, he punched the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backward and slide across the floor. The principal reported that she tried to intervene, but Kelly pushed her out of the way, almost causing her to fall.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.