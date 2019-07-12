Youngstown crime activity: Car breaks down during getaway, police say

Wednesday, July 3

9:27 a.m. – 1000 block of Eastview Dr., a woman told police that someone took her mother’s car, which had been parked since April in an apartment complex parking lot. The woman said when she noticed the vehicle was missing, she called the apartment manager who said he had it towed, the report stated. The tow company told the woman they were called to pick up the car, but when they got there, they couldn’t locate it, according to the report.

5:06 p.m. – 100 block of Hanley Ave., Marlin Black, 26, and Pierre Kennedy, 31, were arrested on charges of drug possession following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers pulled up to a house Hanley Avenue to serve a search warrant when they saw an SUV backing out. Police said the driver, later identified as Kennedy, led officers on a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, Kennedy was dumping a white substance out of the vehicle that was later found to be cocaine, according to the report. Kennedy finally stopped on Saranac Avenue where he was arrested. Back at the house, police reported finding several drugs including heroin, pills, several “large bags” of marijuana, crack cocaine and over $11,000. A gun was also found on the kitchen counter, according to the report. Kennedy is facing an additional charge of failure to comply and tampering with evidence.

Friday, July 5

2 a.m. – 4300 block of Southern Blvd., Jason Payton, 35, was arrested on charges of having weapons under disability and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. According to a police report, Payton and another man got into an argument over comments Payton made about the other man’s niece. Payton left and came back with a gun and fired two shots into the air, the report stated. Payton tried to leave when he saw that police were coming, but his car overheated and broke down, the report stated. Officers arrested Payton as he was trying to push his car. Police say they found a stolen gun inside the vehicle.

2:28 a.m. – 3200 block of Sheridan Rd., Kiarra Jackson, 22, was arrested on charges of burglary. According to a police report, officers were called to the area on reports of a fight. A woman told police that she saw Jackson, her neighbor, entering and leaving her house through a camera that was linked to her cellphone. When the woman got home, she found several items missing, including two TVs, an Xbox and a speaker, according to the report. The report says the TVs were later found at Jackson’s family member’s house.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.