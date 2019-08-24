Youngstown crime activity: Burglar steals TVs, signs from former Last Call bar

Friday, August 16

3:37 p.m. – 200 block of E. Boston Ave., Marchello Stokes, charged with having weapons under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle and possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Police reported finding a loaded gun and drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

11:35 p.m. – Vestal Road and N. Hazelwood Avenue, Michael Curry, charged with fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business, no driver’s license and reckless operation of a vehicle. Police said Curry led officers on a vehicle chase that reached speeds of 70 miles per hour. Police said he was driving around in circles until popping his front tire on a curb on N. Belle Vista Avenue. The vehicle then continued onto Connecticut, where Curry bailed out of the moving vehicle and ran, according to a police report. The car then struck a front porch. Police reported catching Curry near Manhattan, where they arrested him and found that he had a warrant for his arrest in Florida.

Saturday, August 17

12:40 a.m. – Hayman Street and North Avenue, Jonathan Gibson, charged with weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. Police said they tried to question Gibson during an investigation, but he ran while holding a handgun that was in his waistband. An officer hit Gibson with a Taser, and he was placed under arrest. Police said Gibson refused to identify himself and yelled at officers, saying, “You all ain’t s**t without them badges. Take that s**t off so I can whip that a**!”

Sunday, August 18

2:34 a.m. – 100 block of W. Florida Ave., a woman reported a home burglary. Police arrived to find a chair pushed up near a window on the side of the house, which was open enough for a person to fit through. Fingerprint evidence was found at the scene, according to a police report.

6:54 p.m. – 500 block of W. Sherwood Ave., 29-year-old Anthony Bowers was found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police used its “Shot Spotter” technology to locate Bowers after people reported hearing gunfire in the city.

Monday, August 19

8:10 a.m. – 300 block of Cool St., a woman reported that her lawnmower had been stolen from her backyard, and a bug zapper was missing from the front porch.

9 a.m. – 100 block of N. Harford Ave., a man doing work at a house reported that the side door of the home had been kicked open, and the company’s building materials had been stolen. TVs were also missing from the home, according to a police report.

9:03 a.m. – 400 block of Almyra Ave., a man reported that someone broke into a vacant house he was fixing up. The burglar stole several items, according to a police report. The report says neighbors reported hearing noises around 7 a.m.

Tuesday, August 20

12:46 p.m. – 1400 block Bryson St., Da’Qwann Henderson, charged with felonious assault and having weapons under disability following an investigation of a shooting at Logan Gas Mart on Monday. Michael Crump was also charged with weapon-related charges.

12:49 p.m. – 2900 block of South Ave., reported theft of televisions and neon signs from the former Last Call Bar and Grill, which had been boarded up last month.

Wednesday, August 21

5:22 p.m. – 500 block of Redondo Rd., reported home burglary in which a bedroom was ransacked and items were stolen.

11:03 p.m. – Himrod Expressway and Albert Street, two people went to the hospital after they were shot. Police are investigating.

Thursday, August 22

12:28 a.m. – 1200 block of Aberdeen Ave., a man reported that he was in his living room when seven to 10 shots were fired from the road. The man was hit in both legs and was taken to the hospital. He had no idea who would shoot at him, according to a police report.

2:30 a.m. – 11000 block of Scioto Ave., a woman reported that she was shot in the buttocks after shots were fired into a house. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

4:58 a.m. – 900 block of Woodford Ave., Adrian McDowell, charged with OVI and child endangering following a crash. Police suspected McDowell was having an overdose when he crashed into the back of another vehicle, according to a police report. Police said he had three children in the car with him at the time.

1:25 p.m. – 400 block of W. Marion Ave., police were called to the area, where they found 30-year-old Damon Sims had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Police are investigating.

10:07 p.m. – 600 block of E. Indianola Ave., a man reported that his futon had been stolen, and he believed an acquaintance took it.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.