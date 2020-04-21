Warren crime: Woman reports teen stole her car at gunpoint

Friday, April 10

7:32 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Joshua Evans, 18, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Evans stole cash from another man after a “sale of a cell phone went wrong.” Officers later found Evans walking in the 1300 block of Arthur Dr. and said he started running from them. Police caught up to him and said he had several cell phones in his pockets.

Saturday, April 11

7:17 p.m. – 1000 block of Kenmore Ave. SE, police said there was a group of about 100 people gathered in the street in spite of the state health code restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Officers said they were listening to loud music and yelling, and some were standing on top of cars. Police have been able to identify many of the people involved, who will be charged with health violations prohibited.

Sunday, April 12

6 p.m. – 2700 block of W. Market St., break-in at North Park Services. Police said according to security video, the person broke a window and went inside the business, but ran away when the alarm went off.

6:35 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Earl Freeman, 45, arrested and charged with violations prohibited, criminal trespass and open container prohibited. A Walgreens employee told police Freeman was harassing customers. Officers said Freeman told them he was drinking at a party earlier, then was dropped off at Walgreens. Police said Freeman was very angry with them, and had a blue water bottle with beer inside, as well as a pint of brandy. He was told not to come back to Walgreens.

Wednesday, April 15

2:30 a.m. – 200 block of York Ave. NW, police said a 17-year-old boy stole an SUV at gunpoint. The woman who had been driving the car said she was stopped at a stop sign when the boy flagged her down. She stopped and said he asked if she had a lighter, then pulled out the gun, according to the police report. She said he ordered her out of the car and he drove it away. Police later spotted the stolen car, pulled it over and took the boy to the Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of aggravated robbery.

7:51 p.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, Jarquis Threats, 27, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, tampering with evidence and carrying concealed weapons. Police got a report about a man waving a gun around in the Hampshire House Apartments parking lot. Officers later found the man, who they say is Threats, at a nearby gas station. Police said he asked an employee to hold the gun for him and the employee put it in a cooler.

9:50 p.m. – Main and W. Market streets, a woman said she got into an argument with another driver in the Burger King parking lot. She said the other driver threatened to “ram” her car so the victim drove off, but the other driver followed her. The victim said the other driver ended up hitting her car and damaging it before driving off.

11:24 p.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, report of shots fired in the area of Highland Homes. The victim said she believes it stemmed from a road rage incident earlier. She said the suspect told her she was going to kill the victim’s children.

Thursday, April 16

3:39 a.m. – 1500 block of Elm Rd. NE, Thomas Francis, 42, of Cortland, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft. The victim told police Francis had been staying with the victim’s son. The victim said in the middle of the night, Francis came to their house started getting upset, demanding to know where the remote for the TV was. The victim said Francis started beating him and pushing his wife before taking the remote and leaving in the victim’s car. Police later found Francis and arrested him. They could not find the victim’s car.

8:05 p.m. – 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW, Christopher Rivera, 31, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing; Eric York, 38, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Rivera threatened a man with a wrench and York kicked the man in the back of the head. The man told police he defended himself with a pocket knife and ended up cutting York, according to a report. Rivera and York told police they were angry with the victim because he has been speeding down the street and they have children around, according to the report. York was taken to jail after being treated at a hospital.

Friday, April 17

12:30 a.m. – 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW, 26-year-old La’Nesha Workman found shot dead. U.S. Marshals said Workman was pregnant and the mother of two young children. Marshals are looking for 27-year-old Kemari James, who they say is connected to the shooting.

3:05 a.m. – 200 block of Maryland St. NW, Jason Mechling, 40, of Newton Falls, arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal damaging, menacing and drug paraphernalia. Officers responded to a report of a man causing a disturbance. Police said they found Mechling sitting on a porch and what he was telling them didn’t make much sense. They said he threw a bag containing a metal pipe and suspected LSD through a window. Officers said as they were arresting Mechling, he continued yelling threats at a woman inside the house.

