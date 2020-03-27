Warren crime: Woman reports being hit in face with glass bottle at bar

She said a group attacked her when she tried to defend herself

Monday, March 16

9:50 a.m. – 2200 block of North Park Ave. NW, reported felonious assault. A woman told police another woman hit her in the face with a glass bottle at Premier Bar. She said she tried to defend herself, but a group of women threw her to the ground and started kicking, punching and stepping on her. Police said she had to get stitches on her face.

Saturday, March 21

12 a.m. – North Park Avenue, police responded to Premier Bar, which they said had people sitting inside even though Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had ordered dine-in service to stop for the time being because of COVID-19. Chester Adams was arrested and charged with restrictions on the sale of food or alcohol.

Monday, March 23

11:30 a.m. – 500 block of York Ave. NW, a man said someone tried to run him over with their car, managing to hit him in the leg and crash into his house.

3 p.m. – 1800 block of Sweetbrier Ave. SW, a man said his son was beaten by five males and held in a van against his will during a marijuana deal.

Tuesday, March 24

3:21 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Larry Cole, 65, turned himself in after admitting to sexually assaulting a young girl, police said. He is facing a charge of rape.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.