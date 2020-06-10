Warren crime: Woman caught climbing through window in attempted break-in, police say

The woman who lives at the house caught her and yelled at her to get out

Sunday, May 31

6:17 a.m. – 1100 block of Raymond St. NW, MyKayla Bruton, 24, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Bruton tried to break into a house. A woman who lives there said she caught Bruton climbing through a window and yelled at her to get out, according to a police report.

Monday, June 1

4:38 p.m. – 1400 block of Front St. SW, reported robbery. Hospital staff called police, reporting a patient was the victim of a robbery and had been hit in the head with a sledgehammer. The victim told police three men robbed him that morning after coming up to him and asking him to buy drugs. He said he refused. He said one of the men also asked to buy the sword he had in his car, but he also refused. He said they then took his phone, car keys and various tools he had in the trunk and beat him up, according to a police report.

6:54 p.m. – 300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Jashaun Jones, 18, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Jones started a fight during a peaceful protest at the amphitheater.

Tuesday, June 2

3:02 p.m. – 4100 block of Tod Ave. NW, reported break-in at Cedarcreek Health Care. Some equipment, including a mini-fridge and popcorn maker, was missing.

Wednesday, June 3

1:30 p.m. – Railroad Avenue and Woodland Street NE, a man told police someone he knows hit him with a car as he was walking along the road. The victim didn’t seem to be seriously hurt.

Friday, June 5

7:51 p.m. – 1600 block of North Park Ave., a man said someone driving by his house shot at him. He was not hurt.

8:54 p.m. – 3100 block of Randolph St. NW, a couple told police a bullet came through their house and into their bathroom. Police talked to neighbors, who said they heard two cars driving by, followed by gunshots.

Saturday, June 6

4:05 a.m. – Parkman Road NW and W. Market Street, Kieran Yates, 24, charged with tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability. Police said they could smell marijuana during a traffic stop and saw some in the car. When officers said they were going to search Yates, he said, “Please don’t kill me,” according to a police report. Police said they found a loaded gun just outside the driver’s side of the car and a scale and suspected Xanax in the car.

Sunday, June 7

12:39 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Allen Milleson, 34, charged with assault. A man accused Milleson of stabbing him. Police said when they found Milleson, he didn’t have a knife on him and denied stabbing the man.

4:30 a.m. – 800 block of Oak St. SW, Elijah Cofield, 23, arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency. Police responded to a shooting in which a man and woman were hurt. Officers said another man, Cofield, refused to get away from the ambulance taking them to the hospital. They said Cofield was not cooperative with officers trying to investigate the shooting.

Tuesday, June 9

7:30 a.m. – 2200 block of Shalom Ave. NW, staff at Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman reported a 2-month-old baby with broken ribs on both sides and a broken femur. Police and Children Services are investigating.

6:02 p.m. – 1800 block of Clermont Ave. NE, Corey Mathews, 30, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Two teenagers were also charged with domestic violence.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.