Warren crime: Shooting outside of store initially mistaken for fireworks

Tuesday, June 30

6:11 p.m. – 900 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, Sarah Rohr, 41, of Akron, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Police responded after a caller said Rohr was on his property and he didn’t want her there. After looking up the car Rohr was driving in their system, police learned it was listed as stolen out of Parma, according to a report. Officers said Rohr had “snort straws” and a baggie of an unknown powder substance in her purse. They also found a digital scale, marijuana pipes, more straws, more unknown substances and pills, police said.

Wednesday, July 1

9:16 a.m. – 400 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported vandalism at Warren Public Library. Police said someone smashed windows and doors, along with windows on two of the library’s vehicles.

3:56 p.m. – 3281 Clearwater St. NW, police said a teen girl stabbed her mother in the arm with a steak knife. She is facing a charge of felonious assault.

Friday, July 3

12:03 a.m. – Tod Avenue and Webb Street SW, Schon Wells, 49, arrested on a warrant. Police pulled Wells over because they recognized him as having a warrant for his arrest, according to a report. Officers said they saw him grabbing and shaking his pockets. When they checked them, police said Wells had packets of a white substance in them. Officers also noticed white rocks in the police cruiser where Wells had been sitting, according to the report. He could face more charges once drug lab test results come back.

9:01 p.m. – 1100 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, the owner of Dawlah Market reported hearing shots fired near the store. He said he thought they were fireworks at first but when he looked at the surveillance video, he saw a man shooting at a car, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 4

12:40 a.m. – 300 block of Lane Dr. SW, Christopher Botley, 25, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Sunday, July 5

12:15 a.m. – 500 block of Scott St. NE, a man said he was robbed while walking to Circle K. He told police someone hit him on the head from behind and took some cash.

12:57 p.m. – 800 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, police responded to a report of people in two cars shooting at each other as they were driving down the road.

Monday, July 6

9:48 a.m. – 300 block of Chestnut Ave. NE, a woman reported someone broke the front window of her house.

5:15 p.m. – 300 block of North Park Ave., reported broken window of a van at the Scope Center.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.