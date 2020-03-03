Warren crime: Police say someone broke into apartment to steal TV, then again to get remote

The second break-in happened the next day and only the remote was missing

Wednesday, February 26

600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, Aaron Pointer, 24, arrested and charged with felonious assault and disorderly conduct. Police said Pointer had been in a fight at a bar in Howland earlier that night and was taken to St. Joseph Hospital to get checked out. He got upset because he had to wait for a ride home because he was drunk, police said. According to a report, Pointer punched a Mercy Health officer who tried to stop him from leaving. Even after he was taken to the police station on the hospital’s campus, Pointer was belligerent, tried to slip out of his handcuffs and physically fought with officers, according to the report. Pointer pleaded not guilty to the charges (this arrest was made by Mercy Health police, not Warren City police).

Sunday, March 1

7:39 a.m. – 200 block of Homewood Ave. SE, 30-year-old Adam Arrasmith, of Niles, found deceased with a gunshot wound inside of a home. His death is being investigated as a homicide but police don’t have any suspects yet.

Monday, March 2

1:46 a.m. – 2300 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported apartment break-in. The man who lives there told police that someone broke in on February 29 and stole a TV, Xbox and video game. He said someone broke into his apartment again the next day and stole the remote for the TV.

2:20 a.m. – 1200 block of Edgewood St. NE, burglary at a business office/residential suite for Neff Rentals.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.