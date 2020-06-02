Warren crime: Police say man cut roommate with knife after argument over microwave

Friday, May 22

4:15 a.m. – 200 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, police responded to a report of someone trying to shoot a group of people after a confrontation. Witnesses said the man shot at them, but no one was hurt. Officers did not find him.

Saturday, May 23

11:38 p.m. – 2800 block of Dunstan Dr. NW, police responded to a report of a fight in the street and possible shots fired.

Sunday, May 24

4:55 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Lavonda Channell, 28, of Garrettsville, Ohio, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments; William Nichols, 52, of North Carolina, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found marijuana, pills and a glass pipe in Channell’s purse, as well as two crack pipes and other drug items in the car during a traffic stop.

7:19 p.m. – Parkman and N. Leavitt roads, Robert Comer, 26, charged with DUI. Police said Comer was driving while intoxicated and hit a pole. They said he hit several other things and continued driving before that. Officers said he told them he snorted heroin 15 minutes before the crash. Police said they found suspected heroin in the car. Comer could face more charges after drug lab test results come back.

Monday, May 25

6:17 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Hill Dr. NW, Paul Cline, 32, arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. Police got a report that Cline hit, kicked and spit on his caregiver. Police said he fought back when they were arresting him, trying to head-butt an officer.

Tuesday, May 26

3:53 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., Danika Carter, 22, arrested and charged with endangering children. Police said Carter left her 1-year-old and 3-month-old in the car alone in the Family Dollar parking lot. The car was running and the air conditioner seemed to be on, but officers said it wasn’t working. Police said both babies were sweating and screaming. Officers got them out and put them in their cool police cruisers. When Carter came out of the store, she told police she didn’t think her kids would be in danger, according to the report.

8:51 p.m. – 3800 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported break-in at Yamato Japanese Restaurant. Police said three refrigerators and a trailer were stolen.

Wednesday, May 27

8:12 a.m. – Akron Children’s Hospital main campus told police about a 6-month-old with serious injuries. After investigating, officers believe the baby fell from the second-story window of a house on Ogden Avenue.

7:23 p.m. – 1100 block of Main Ave. SW, Kenneth Roberts, 63, arrested on a warrant and charged with felonious assault. A witness said Roberts cut his roommate with a knife during an argument over the roommate keeping a microwave in his bedroom, according to a police report. Leading up to that, Roberts and the roommate had gone back and forth, switching the breaker for that room off and on, according to the report. Roberts told officers it was an accident.

Thursday, May 28

10:57 a.m. – 3200 block of Surrey Rd. SE, reported break-in at Seeking God’s Glory/Mahoning Valley Hope Center. Police said whoever did it stole cash.

6:40 p.m. – 2300 block of Hamilton St. SW, police said a man who was trying to break up a fight was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital.

Friday, May 29

12:37 a.m. – 2900 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, reported garage break-in. The victim said someone tried to steal her son’s dirt bike. She was able to confront the suspect, chase him and get the bike back, according to a police report.

Sunday, May 31

2:40 a.m. – 2100 block of Peace Ave. NW, Cameron Scruggs, 21, of Euclid, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property. A 16-year-old boy with Scruggs was also charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police responded to a report of two males firing shots in the area and said Scruggs and the teenager matched descriptions. Police said there were two guns in the car they were riding in — one under the seat and another between the seat and center console. One of the guns was reported stolen, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.