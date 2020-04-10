Warren crime: Police say man carried stolen tanning products in laundry basket

Officers said they caught him after he broke into a tanning salon but he told them "all people would be in his shoes due to the apocalypse"

Thursday, April 2

11:30 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, Terrell Bruner, 25, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police responded to a domestic situation and a woman told them Bruner beat her, according to a report.

Friday, April 3

5:13 a.m. – 900 block of Garden St. NW, a woman said her neighbor threw a rock at her and it hit her eye.

7:13 p.m. – 2000 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Floyd Prusky, 29, arrested and charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property. Police said Prusky broke into K and G Tanning and stole tanning lotion and oils, putting them in a laundry basket. Officers said they found him walking in the area with a laundry basket and when they tried to talk to him, he dropped the basket. Prusky told them he was just walking home with his laundry, according to a report. Police said there were only two hoodies in the basket and the rest was tanning supplies. As officers arrested Prusky, he told them “in three weeks, all people would be in his shoes due to the apocalypse,” according to a police report. The report also says Prusky told them “the government was going to fall,” then he asked them, “What do you think you would do if you were hungry?” Officers said Prusky also broke into a dentist’s office but didn’t take anything.

Saturday, April 4

2:45 a.m. – Freemont Avenue NE, Damien Moody, 18, charged with health violations prohibited and driving under suspension. Police responded to a report about a driver doing “donuts” in a parking lot. Police said Moody, the driver, seemed to be intoxicated and his license was suspended. Officers also determined he was out, not on essential business, during Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

3:48 a.m. – 1000 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, break-in at Callahan’s Irish Pub. The owner said it didn’t seem like anything was missing.

12:29 p.m. – 1300 block of Vernon Ave. NW, reported vandalism at St. John Paul. Police said security video shows teenagers breaking windows, including one of stained glass, by throwing something at them.

Sunday, April 5

4:47 p.m. – 2400 block of Central Parkway Ave. SE, 30-year-old Mark Yauger, II found shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

5:41 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, officers pulled over a car with the back windshield shot out. The driver said someone shot at her car while she was driving. There were two passengers, including a child. No one was hurt.

Monday, April 6

11:30 p.m. – Kenmore Avenue SE and Sussex Avenue SE, 30-year-old Darryl Van Jackson shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Tuesday, April 7

11:59 a.m. – 600 block of Fourth St. SW, a man reported someone shot at his house earlier that morning. He told police this is an ongoing problem.

2:23 p.m. – 500 block of Austin Ave. SW, reported break-in at Quinby Park. A man who helps with the park’s upkeep told police someone stole speakers, a TV and an amplifier.

Thursday, April 9

1:32 a.m. – 1100 block of Edgewood Ave., a woman said someone shot at her house and a bullet came through a window, hitting her alarm clock.

1:30 p.m. – 400 block of Scott St. NE, report of shots fired in the area.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.