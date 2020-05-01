Warren crime: Police say man accused of threats jumped off roof and ran

Friday, April 24

2:05 p.m. – 900 block of Martha St. NE, reported break-in at a vacant house. A woman told police she saw three kids breaking in through the windows.

6:38 p.m. – 1600 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, reported burglary at a house being remodeled.

Saturday, April 25

4:48 p.m. – Perkins Drive NW, David Swiatek, 41, charged with health violations prohibited and physical control. Police said Swiatek crashed the car he was driving, which rolled over onto its roof. When officers found him, they said he was unconscious, turning blue and foaming at the mouth, so they gave him naloxone. He was taken to the hospital.

7:13 p.m. – 1200 block of Oak Knoll Ave. SE, report of several shots fired in the area.

Sunday, April 26

7:35 p.m. – 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW, police responded to Austin Village Baptist Church after an alarm went off. Officers said they found three shattered windows.

Monday, April 27

2:32 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Jamie Finlaw, 23, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments; Eddie Cruz, 28, charged with petty theft and possessing drug abuse instruments. Officers responded to a report of shoplifting at Rite Aid, police said. Officers said Cruz had several makeup products with him that he didn’t pay for. Police said they also found a syringe in Cruz’s backpack and another syringe in Finlaw’s purse.

9:12 p.m. – Police responded to a complaint that an employee at a pizza shop wasn’t washing her hands. The woman said when she complained about her co-worker, that co-worker screamed at her and bumped her with a pizza pan, according to a police report.

Tuesday, April 28

10 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, a man called 911, reporting five people jumped his son. The victim said it started with an argument, then the group of males punched him, knocked him to the ground and kicked him. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, April 29

7:40 p.m. – 200 block of Albert St. NE, Amanda Adams, 45, and Aubrey Adams, 37, both arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Thursday, April 30

12:40 a.m. – 2000 block of Benton St. SE, Lamont Davis, 22, charged with aggravated menacing and obstructing official business. Police responded to a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun. She told officers he threatened to shoot up the apartment. Police said they found Davis on the roof of a building. They started yelling commands so he jumped and started running, according to a police report. Officers caught up to him but weren’t able to find a gun.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.