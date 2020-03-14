Warren crime: Police say intoxicated man left children, crashed through garage

Friday, March 6

2:13 p.m. – 100 block of Forest St. NW, break-in at a vacant house. Police said whoever did it stole copper pipe, the kitchen faucet and pipes under the sink.

Saturday, March 7

10:16 p.m. – 400 block of Washington St. NE, Ronald Pal, 48, arrested on warrants and charged with domestic violence.

10:27 p.m. – Tod Avenue NW and Orlo Street NW, police said a man was hit by an SUV. A woman with the victim said the SUV driver ran a stop sign and hit their car. The driver stopped and said she could give them cash to pay for the damage, according to a police report. The woman and victim told the driver they were going to call police and wanted insurance information. The driver sped away, hitting the victim, who was standing between the two cars at the time, police said.

Tuesday, March 10

12:22 a.m. – 2400 block of North Rd. NE, reported theft of about 100 oxycodone pills from Signature of Warren Health Care.

4:04 p.m. – 2300 block of Stewart Dr. NW, Rashod Bradley, 23, arrested and charged with criminal damaging, attempt to commit an offense and burglary. Police said Bradley broke into a woman’s house and stole some of her things.

Wednesday, March 11

6:09 a.m. – 2100 block of Oak St. SW, report of gunshots. A man said he found a bullet in his house.

7 p.m. – 1300 block of Belle St. SE, Jason Zigler, 36, charged with DUI and two counts of endangering children. Police said Zigler was driving intoxicated when he crashed into a garage. Officers said he left two children he was supposed to be watching.

7 p.m. – 2100 block of W. Market St., Andrew McMichael, 49, arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest. Police pulled over McMichael, who they said ran from officers during a traffic stop a few days before. When the officer pulled him over this time, McMichael again got out of his car and started running, according to a police report. Officers chased him and eventually were able to Tase and tackle him, police said.

Thursday, March 12

5:15 a.m. – 1400 block of Elm Rd. NE, a woman told police three men were harassing her at Convenient Food Mart. She said they were saying things like, “Hey, pretty lady” and trying to pull her pants down. When she told employees, she said the men threatened to kill her.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.