Warren crime: Police say 2 arrested after parking lot fight ends with man punching out car window

Police said after the man broke the window, he tried to run from officers

Tuesday, June 16

6 p.m. – 500 block of Fairfield St. NE, a man said his friends robbed him and beat him up, stealing his phone, cigarettes and some cash.

Wednesday, June 17

Sheridan Avenue, drug enforcement agents raided a house. No other information was given.

Thursday, June 18

12:05 p.m. – North Park Avenue and Atlantic St., a man reported his car was shot at several weeks earlier. The victim said he was driving when a white SUV drove up next to him. He said he recognized one of the people inside as someone he’s had problems with in the past. The victim said they pulled out a gun and shot at his car. Police said they could see damage on the car.

Saturday, June 20

2:30 a.m. – 2200 block of North Park Ave., Nayda Olmo, 24, of Youngstown, charged with disorderly conduct; Quin’daz Stubbs, 23, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Police said Olmo claimed she was beaten up by a group of women in the parking lot of Premier Bar. Police said at one point, Olmo got frustrated with officers and pushed one of them. Police said fights started breaking out in the parking lot, and Stubbs punched the window of a car, shattering it. When they went to arrest Stubbs, they said he started running away but they caught up to him.

2:25 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue, Jennifer Paden, 40, of Girard, arrested on a warrant and charged with petty theft and falsification. Police said Paden tried to shoplift from Giant Eagle, but a security officer stopped her. While she was being questioned, police said she gave them a fake name and birth date. Officers said while all of this was happening, they learned Paden’s child was in the car alone after a man who had been watching the child walked away. Inside the car, police found a “drug kit” containing hypodermic needles, according to a report. Police called Children Services.

6:51 p.m. – 1100 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, police responded to shots fired in the area. Police said they saw surveillance video of someone in a silver/gray Dodge Ram pick-up truck firing shots at a man outside before driving off.

Sunday, June 21

12:40 a.m. – Belmont Street NE and Vine Avenue NE, a woman said she was walking along the road when a car pulled up beside her. She said the driver reached out, grabbed her purse and drove off with it, knocking her to the ground in the process.

11:54 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a woman said a man stole her purse. She said she agreed to give the man, whom she met at a gas station, a ride. He grabbed her purse and threatened to “cut her” if she didn’t give it to him, according to a police report. He was able to take it and run away, she told police.

Monday, June 22

4:18 p.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, police said someone tried to break into a woman’s apartment.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.