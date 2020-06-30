Warren crime: Police investigate report of shots fired and large party

Sunday, June 21

Parkman Road, police said they’re looking for a man who shoplifted a large amount of meat from Sparkle Market.

Tuesday, June 23

10:25 a.m. – E. Market Street and Linden Avenue, Jesse Ellsworth, 26, arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. An officer said he saw Ellsworth walking and recognized him as having a warrant out for his arrest. When police came up to Ellsworth, he started running away, according to a report. The officer yelled for him to stop and police said Ellsworth slipped and fell, dropping a black bag. Police arrested Ellsworth and said the bag had hypodermic syringes, a glass crack pipe and a burnt spoon inside.

6:14 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, Alicia Henderson, 34, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and felonious assault. Police said Henderson tried to run a man over with a car and she hit a woman with a tire iron. Police talked to the woman, who said she and Henderson had just broken up, the report states. When she said that, police said Henderson got upset and seemed like she was going to punch her. Police tried to handcuff Henderson to restrain her, but officers said she wouldn’t cooperate. Officers said the victim was left with several injuries, including broken fingers.

10:30 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, a group of women said a man they know came up to the car they were in and asked for a bag inside the car. One of the women told him she didn’t have it so the man got very upset and shot at the car, according to a police report. Officers said there was also a young child in the car at the time. No one was hurt, but a tire was flattened.

Wednesday, June 24

5:43 p.m. – 1800 block of Union St. SW, Aaron Jones, 50, and Atara Broadus, 35, arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence. Police said when officers were arresting Jones, suspected crack rocks fell out of his pocket. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

7:06 p.m. – 2900 block of Caleb Rd. NW, reported criminal damaging at New Creation Bible Fellowship. The pastor found obscene pictures and swear words in red and black spray paint on the side of the church and a window.

7:15 p.m. – Orchard Avenue SE and Niles Road SE, Mar’Tae Porterfield, 20, arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying concealed weapons and weapons under disability. Police said they pulled over the car Porterfield was riding in because of its dark window tint. Officers said they smelled marijuana so they ordered Porterfield out of the car. Police said they found bags of marijuana and pills in Porterfield’s pockets. They also found a loaded gun, suspected cocaine and heroin, and over $1,500 cash in the car, according to a police report. Two children were in the car at the time, police said. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

Friday, June 26

6:09 a.m. – 1100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, reported theft of an A/C unit from Warren Concrete & Supply.

Saturday, June 27

4:11 a.m. – Tod Avenue NW near Summit Street NW, a woman said she was raped by a man she did not know. She said she was walking to the hospital, where her boyfriend had been taken for an emergency, because she did not have a ride. She said her attacker told her that he would walk her there.

Sunday, June 28

11:32 p.m. – Perkins Drive NW, Tyraile Phillips, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police responded to a report of a large party and shots fired near Perkins Park. Officers said when they got there, about 100 people started running away and getting in cars to leave. Police stayed there for a while and said one car went by three times, then sped away through the park. Officers said they pulled the car over because the driver used the wrong turn signal. Police said they smelled marijuana so they asked the people in the car to step out. They noticed a gun on the floor, which Phillips said was his, according to a police report. Police said they also saw a blunt wrapper and a little bit of marijuana.

Monday, June 29

8:32 a.m. – 1500 block of Tod Ave. SW, a 41-year-old man was charged with vicious dogs and dogs running at large. A man reported a dog attacked him as he was walking by.

10:19 p.m. – 2100 block of Hamilton St. SW, police responded to a drive-by shooting. No one was hurt, but officers said they found six shell casings.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.