Warren crime: Officers found drugs hidden in man’s body, report says

Corrections officers said they found the two bags once he got to the jail

Tuesday, February 18

11:02 a.m. – 400 block of Homewood Ave. SE, a woman told police someone tried to break into her home by busting a window on her back door. Police were able to collect a sample of blood from the broken glass. The woman said the person never got inside the house because the door is broken and screwed shut.

8:08 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police responded to a report of a teen being dragged by a car. The 17-year-old boy told officers he traded his mountain bike for a BMX bike. Later in the afternoon, he rode to Pit Stop. The boy said a car pulled up beside him and the driver accused him of stealing the bike. The driver reached out of the car window, grabbed the boy’s sweatshirt and started to drive, pulling him along, the boy reported. He told officers when the man finally let go, he said, “This is going to happen every time you ride this bike.” Police said the boy had road rash and was bleeding.

10:58 p.m. – Northwest Boulevard NW and Mills Avenue NW, Darius Blackwell, 22, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; Eriana Wagner, 30, arrested on a warrant. Police said they found crack cocaine and a digital scale during a traffic stop. When they got to the jail, corrections officers said they found a bag of crack cocaine and a bag of suspected heroin hidden in Blackwell’s buttocks. More charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

Wednesday, February 19

9:18 p.m. – 3600 block of Rio Terra St. NW, home break-in. When police got to the house, they said they found the burglar on his way out. He ran away and officers weren’t able to catch him, according to a police report.

Thursday, February 20

11 a.m. – 1700 block of Parkman Rd. NW, armed robbery of Lit’l Mac Food Store. The cashier said a man came into the store and pointed a gun, demanding money. Police were not able to find the man.

9:41 p.m. – 1000 block of E. Market St., armed robbery of Nans Family convenience store. The cashier said when the man first walked in with a knife, she asked him if this was a joke. He said it wasn’t a joke and demanded money, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.