Warren crime: Man reports being stabbed but officers find no major injury

Friday, April 17

8:33 a.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, reported armed robbery.

5:20 p.m. – 600 block of Commerce Ave. NW, police said a man reported he had been stabbed in the abdomen, but officers couldn’t find an injury. Police said they saw some blood but it was coming from a cuticle on the man’s finger. Officers said after looking at him closer, they did find a small injury on his leg.

9:30 p.m. – 500 block of Fairfield St. NE, a man told police he was attacked by two men with a pipe and a gun. Officers said he had two black eyes that were swollen shut and blood running down his face. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, April 22

2 a.m. – 900 block of Hunter St. NW, Aaron Baumgartner, 33, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Baumgartner called 911 to report a fight with his girlfriend. Officers said he was intoxicated. They told him repeatedly to leave the woman’s house but he would not, according to a police report.

8:26 p.m. – 200 block of Washington St. NE, Armonte North, 20, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing, health violations prohibited, disorderly conduct, intimidation and aggravated burglary. Police said North kicked in an apartment door and beat up a woman inside. They said he was argumentative with officers and threatened one of them.

Thursday, April 23

2:50 a.m. – 1800 block of Robert Ln. NE, Rolfi Miguel Pena, Jr., 27, arrested and charged with domestic violence and resisting arrest. Police said Pena called 911, saying his parents beat him up. When police got there, they said he seemed intoxicated and started threatening officers. Police said his parents told them Pena threatened them with a knife. Officers said Pena fought back and was uncooperative as they were arresting him.

8:40 a.m. – 100 block of Forest St. NW, Brandon Johnson, 28, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification. Police said Johnson gave them a fake name and told them he didn’t have a warrant for his arrest.

Friday, April 24

1:06 a.m. – 400 block of Oregon Ave. NW, police responded to a report of shots fired. A woman said her house was hit six times but no one was hurt.

3:15 a.m. – 3100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, break-in at Convenient Food Mart.

