Warren crime: Man led officers on chase before car got stuck in mud, police say

Friday, May 1

3:02 a.m. – 500 block of Austin Ave. SW, police said they found a man and woman in a parked car, acting suspiciously. Inside the car, officers said they found suspected methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, glass pipes, a scale and counterfeit money. The man and woman were released and no charges were filed. Police said they could be charged after drug lab test results come back.

Monday, May 4

6:20 p.m. – Atlantic Street NE, Kasey Rigg, 27, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. According to a police report, Rigg pulled up next to a man walking along the road and told him, “I should kill you,” then pointed a gun at the man.

7:08 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Earl Freeman, 45, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and health violations prohibited. Police said Freeman seemed drunk and was wandering around a parking lot.

Tuesday, May 5

4:30 p.m. – Main Avenue SW and South Street SW, Jaylen Dukes, 28, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to comply, having weapons under disability and carrying concealed weapons. Officers said they tried to pull Dukes over because he was playing loud music. They said he did not pull over, leading them on a chase until his car went off the road and got stuck in the mud. Police said Dukes got out of the car with a gun in his hand and started running. They ran after him and said, at some point, he dropped the gun. Police said they found suspected heroin in his car. Dukes could face more charges once drug lab test results come back.

Wednesday, May 6

5:03 a.m. – 1500 block of Sixth St. SW, Derrell Douglas, 41, charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct. Police said they got a call from a woman about a drunk man in her house, whom she wanted to leave. Officers said as they escorted him out, he was calling them b*****s. They said he jumped out of the police cruiser, saying he didn’t care about going to jail. Police said he refused to put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

4:10 p.m. – Tod Avenue NW and Norwood Street NW, Joseph Moran, 36, of Austintown, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said they found Moran overdosed in a car. A woman with him said she noticed him nodding off behind the wheel so she asked him to pull over, according to a police report. At that point, she told police Moran passed out. Officers said they found suspected heroin and a syringe in his pockets. They gave Moran naloxone to revive him and he was taken to the hospital.

7:16 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Maple Street SW, De’Vonte Jackson, 21, arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police said they pulled Jackson over and he told them he had a gun in the passenger’s seat pocket in the car. Officers said they smelled marijuana, so they searched the car and found two bottles with unknown substances inside, along with marijuana and other drug tools. Jackson could face more charges once drug lab test results come back.

Thursday, May 7

4:05 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., Bret Burchett, 27, arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Police pulled Burchett over and said he had a gun on the floor of the car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.