Warren crime: Man charged with spraying mace at people who wouldn’t give him beer, police say

Tuesday, March 3

1400 block of Edgewood St. NE, Jermaine Jones, 42, arrested and facing federal drug trafficking charges. Investigators said Jones and others were trafficking cocaine, heroin and fentanyl from Mexico in the area between August 2018 and January 2020.

Wednesday, March 4

9:17 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Erika Carper, 44, arrested and charged with assault and aggravated menacing; Quality Staples, 44, arrested and charged with assault, aggravated menacing and receiving stolen property. Police said Staples had a gun pointed at the floor and fired a shot during an argument with Carper. Staples said at one point, Carper held a knife to his throat, according to a police report. Police said even as officers were there, Staples and Carper continued to fight, yelling threats at each other.

Thursday, March 5

9:10 a.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported break-in at a shed connected to Mega Car Wash. The owner said the person who did it stole cash from a register.

6:40 p.m. – 100 block of Main Ave. SW, a young man said he was at Burger King when two males he didn’t know came over to him and started punching him. He fought back and they ran away from the restaurant, according to a police report.

Friday, March 6

4:09 a.m. – 100 block of Porter St. NE, Alonza McCall, 41, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia and assault. Police responded to a report of a man spraying mace in two other men’s faces. Officers talked to the victims, who identified the man as McCall. The victims said he got upset because they didn’t have any beer, according to a police report. Police found McCall, who they said had crack pipes and knives on him, along with the mace.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.