Warren crime: Man accused of stealing from dead neighbor

Officers said the crime happened February 18 and he was arrested a few days later

Friday, February 21

1:43 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported theft. A banker at Chemical Bank reported one of their customers had been cashing checks from another customer’s account. The banker told police eight checks totaling nearly $3,000 have been cashed.

3:43 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Scott Frey, 46, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Frey stole things from his neighbor who passed away. A leather Ohio State jacket was seized as evidence. Officers said the burglary happened February 18.

Saturday, February 22

1:15 p.m. – 1000 block of W. Market St., Darrell Spencer, 39, arrested on a warrant. Police said Spencer was harassing Arby’s customers and employees.

3:40 p.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., Michael Robinson, 34, charged with falsification, criminal simulation and possessing drug abuse instruments; Joshua Goldner, 38, arrested on a warrant. Police said in the glovebox during a traffic stop, they found a syringe in a sock. Officers said Robinson gave them a fake name and they found fake money in his pocket.

7:07 p.m. – 400 block of Washington St., reported break-in of a storage unit.

Sunday, February 23

11:52 p.m. – 2800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a woman said someone pulled a gun on her and took money from her.

Monday, February 24

10:20 a.m. – 1000 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported break-in at Callahan’s Irish Pub. Police said whoever did it ransacked the bar and tossed a surveillance camera into the river.

2:48 a.m. – 4300 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, break-in at Rick’s Lifetime Muffler & Auto Repair.

3:43 p.m. – 2000 block of Hamilton St. SW, reported garage break-in.

8:01 p.m. – 300 block of Logan Ave. NE, reported garage break-in. The victim said a pipe machine and drain machine were missing, each valued at about $3,000.

9:54 p.m. – 800 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, a woman said three men broke into her apartment and started fighting with her boyfriend. Police said the windshield of the boyfriend’s truck was smashed.

Tuesday, February 25

2:55 a.m. – 1300 block of Bingham Ave. NW, a woman said someone kept knocking on her door and ringing her doorbell, waking her up. She said she also got several calls from an anonymous number during that time. Police couldn’t find anyone in the area.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.