Warren crime: Driver spit out cocaine after nearly hitting pedestrians, police say

Officers said he did not pull over right away, leading them on a slow chase

Friday, May 8

4:47 p.m. – Highland Avenue SW and Oak Street SW, Jacob Hawkins, 24, of Newton Falls, Kasmond Parker, 33, both arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Police said they found suspected crack cocaine in Parker’s pocket. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

Saturday, May 9

3:58 p.m. – E. Market Street and Belvedere Avenue, Robert Gaston, 70, charged with failure to comply. Police said they tried to pull Gaston over after reports that he was driving erratically and almost hit several people on the sidewalk. Police said Gaston did not pull over right away, leading officers on a slow chase. As he drove, Gaston almost went off the road and nearly hit several poles before coming to a stop, police said. When he did stop, he refused to put the car in park or open his window, police said. Officers were able to pull him from the car, then Gaston spit out what seemed to be crack cocaine, according to a police report. Police said they found more suspected cocaine in his pocket. He was taken to the hospital because officers said it seemed like he was under the influence, then arrested later on. Gaston could face more charges once drug lab test results come back.

Monday, May 11

11 p.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, police said a man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Tuesday, May 12

12:58 a.m. – 700 block of Lener Ave. SW, reported home burglary.

10:45 a.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, an employee at Fast Fuel said an angry customer pepper sprayed her. The employee said the woman was upset about the price of cigars.

Wednesday, May 13

12:17 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., Joseph Deutsch, 55, arrested and charged with assault. Police said Deutsch, who was at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, was fighting hospital security, hitting one of the guards with a cane. Security guards told police Deutsch, who went to the hospital for a shoulder injury, said he wanted to leave. He wasn’t allowed to leave because he was intoxicated, according to a police report. Security said he tried to leave anyway and when they stopped him, he hit a guard with his cane and kicked them.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.