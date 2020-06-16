Warren crime: Dog owner charged after mail carrier reports attack

The mailwoman said she was on the porch when a dog barged through the screen door

Tuesday, June 9

8:45 a.m. – 200 block of Charles Ave. NE, police said a loose dog attacked a cat, which later died at the veterinarian’s.

Wednesday, June 10

5:18 p.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Dollar General reported an employee stole around $5,000 in merchandise. The suspect was banned from Dollar General.

Thursday, June 11

9:57 a.m. – 1500 block of Edgehill Ave. SE, Dennis Coleman, 41, charged with vicious dogs. A mailwoman reported she was attacked by a dog while delivering mail. She said she was on the porch when the screen door pushed open and the dog barged out. She tried to fend the dog off with her mailbag when the owner came out to get the animal. The mailwoman got treatment for her injuries at the hospital.

2:51 p.m. – 500 block of Roosevelt St. NW, police responded to a report of shots fired. A witness said a red Ford F-150 drove past and someone fired seven shots at a house before driving away. Police said bullets went inside the house, but no one was hurt.

Friday, June 12

3 p.m. – 800 block of Hunter St. NW, Marcus Jones, 26, charged with felonious assault; William Jones, 23, arrested on a warrant and charged with felonious assault. Police said both men got into a fight and Marcus ran William over with a car.

Sunday, June 14

2:37 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., police and firefighters determine a fire at Central Social Club was arson and start investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.