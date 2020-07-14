Warren crime: Deputies say they saw man throwing street sign into the middle of the road

Tuesday, July 7

9:54 p.m. – 2200 block of Vernon Ave. NW, Anthony Massacci, 59, arrested and charged with domestic violence and aggravated menacing. Police said Massacci shot at another man during an argument and threatened to kill him and a woman. Massacci said the man pulled two knives on him first, according to a police report. No one was hurt.

10:50 p.m. – 3200 block of Lodwick Dr. NW, Marcus Wilkins, 19, arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence.

Thursday, July 9

5:33 a.m. – 200 block of Willard Ave. NE, police responded to shots fired. A woman said she heard several shots and some of the bullets came through her house. No one was hurt. Officers found several bullets and one shell casing.

**6:23 a.m. – Mercer Avenue and Atlantic Street, Devlin Christian, 46, charged with obstructing official business and criminal mischief. Sheriff’s deputies said they caught Christian yelling and throwing a street sign into the middle of the road. They said he refused to talk to them and started running away. He ran into an apartment on Mercer and slammed the door in sheriff’s deputies’ faces, according to a report. Warren police came to help. The report states Christian was yelling something about a kid being killed in the road to officers and deputies out of an upstairs window. They weren’t able to get him to come out of the house.

8:54 a.m. – 200 block of Willard Ave. NE, a woman reported finding bullet holes in her fence and parked car. Police said they were probably stray bullets from the shooting on Willard earlier that morning.

9:48 a.m. – 3200 block of Lodwick Dr. NW, reported vandalism. A man told police someone broke into his apartment and vandalized his TV, Roku device, video game system, microwave, couch, recliner and clothing.

5:21 p.m. – 2700 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Jhordan Murray, 28, of Atwater, Ohio, arrested and charged with endangering children, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police got a call about a couple in the Aldi parking lot with a young child. The caller said the man and woman could barely walk or talk. When officers got there, they said Murray had a hypodermic syringe sticking out of her shorts. As she was being arrested, police said the young child grabbed a crack pipe from the driver’s seat of the car and started running around the parking lot with it. Police said they also found suspected fentanyl in the car, as well as another hypodermic syringe and Suboxone in Murray’s purse. Children Services came to take the child.

11:19 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Lisett Camacho, 50, of Cleveland, charged with open container prohibited and disorderly conduct. Police got a report about a very drunk woman throwing beer cans and screaming in the parking lot of Franklin Pharmacy. When officers got there, they said she wouldn’t answer simple questions but asked them if she could “just go to jail.” She was taken to the hospital to get checked out and tried to bite an EMT in the process, according to a police report.

Saturday, July 11

1:40 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Alexander Hamilton, 28, of Texas, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments; Jack Hamilton, 28, arrested on a warrant; Kasmond Parker, 33, arrested on a warrant; Jacob Hawkins, 24, of Newton Falls, arrested on a warrant. Police came up to the car they were riding in, which was at a gas pump but facing the wrong direction for pumping gas. Police said they could see a syringe on the center console, as well as folded up lottery tickets with a white substance inside on the floor. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

6:08 p.m. – 1100 block of Adelaide Ave. SE, a man said he confronted an acquaintance of his, whom he claimed had been messaging his girlfriend inappropriate things. The victim said when he leaned into the window of the car that the man was driving and told the man to leave his girlfriend alone, the man put the car in reverse and “stomped the gas,” according to a police report. The victim held onto the car window and was dragged along for a little while before the man drove away, police said.

9:49 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Fifth Street SW, officers said they saw a driver who they recognized as having arrest warrants. They tried pulling him over, but said he wouldn’t stop and led officers on a chase. Police said speeds reached 70 mph, so they called off the chase and weren’t able to catch the driver.

Sunday, July 12

7:35 p.m. – 800 block of Willard Ave. SE, Qweon Washington, 19, charged with vandalism of a vacant building or structure. Officers responded to a call about suspicious activity at a vacant house. They said Washington had broken in and started piling different things like a TV, microwave and coffee pot outside. Washington told them he was renting to own the house but the owner died, so he was given a day to remove his things and leave.

Monday, July 13

5:51 p.m. – 1400 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a woman said a driver hit her with his car on purpose and she went over the hood. The woman said she was leaving Fast Fuel with her friend and kids when the car, full of men, pulled up. She said a man in the car made a comment about one of their behinds. She yelled at them to keep their comments to themselves and said one of them threw a ceramic plate at her, hitting her and causing her to double over. As they walked away, she said the car followed them and the driver hit her in the hip/buttocks area before speeding off.

**Report provided by the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.