Warren crime: Break-in reported at new winery along the river

Monday, February 24

5:22 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Andrew Culver, 30, reported missing. Sheriff’s deputies said Culver was last heard from on February 4. He is described as a white man with dirty blonde hair and blue/green eyes, approximately 5’9″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Culver usually wears all black.

Tuesday, February 25

3:10 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, reported theft of a catalytic converter from a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority truck.

Wednesday, February 26

6:22 a.m. – 200 block of W. Market St., break-in at CharBenay’s Winery on the River. Police said whoever did it stole over $1,000 in tools and equipment, including a sound system, power tools and a camera. Officers found toolboxes, a camera storage box and a sound system box in the river.

10:32 a.m. – 700 block of Adelaide Ave. SE, reported dog attack. Police said a 5-year-old was attacked by a dog and had to be taken to the hospital.

5:33 p.m. – 1900 block of W. Market St., Candace Anderson, 25, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Thursday, February 27

3:13 p.m. – 2900 block of Parkman Rd. NW, reported theft of a catalytic converter and pipes from a truck at AutoZone.

5 p.m. – 800 block of Adams Ave. NW, a woman reported her dog missing after she let him out into the fenced-in backyard. She thinks he was stolen. The woman told police that a man called her, saying if she pays thousands of dollars, he will return the dog.

5:04 p.m. – 2100 block of Burton St. SE, reported burglary. Police said someone broke into an empty rental house and stole copper pipes and electrical wiring.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.