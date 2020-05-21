Warren crime: Bleeding man tried to flag down cars for help

He told police someone hit him with a crowbar, but he wouldn't give any more details, according to a police report

Friday, May 15

3:40 a.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, Talaya Oliver, 20, Izaiah Solomon, 22, both arrested and charged with domestic violence.

3:21 p.m. – 1500 block of Brighton Ave. NE, Austin Applequist, 24, charged with endangering children. Police said a little boy who Applequist was supposed to be watching got out of the house several times.

3:25 p.m. – 1500 block of Transylvania St. SE, Octavian-Jermaine Perez Owens, 30, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Saturday, May 16

2:20 a.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, police said someone threw a rock through a window at Pitt Boss BBQ & Gamers Lounge.

4 a.m. – 100 block of Porter St. NE, police said they responded to a report of a little boy walking down the street. Officers were able to find the toddler’s home and caretaker.

8:25 a.m. – 900 block of Martha St. NE, Christopher Bunch, 29, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

4:53 p.m. – 300 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, Gordon Cleal, 59, of Cortland, charged with disorderly conduct; Brandi McMurdy, 39, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia; Marteyna McMurdy, 21, charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a call about possible drug activity. While officers were investigating, they saw a pipe in the car, among other drug tools. They also found bags of a white rock-like substance and Suboxone, police said. Additional charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

5:44 p.m. – 1800 block of Deerfield Ave. SW, reported break-in at an empty rental property. Police said whoever did it stole a hot water tank, furnace and duct work.

Monday, May 18

5:48 p.m. – Olive Avenue NE and Washington Street NE, police responded to a report of a man firing a gun. When they got there, police said one of the victims told them his house had been shot up and the suspect shot at the victim’s family. The victim said earlier, his teen son had gotten into a fight with the suspect, according to a police report. Officers said they found four shell casings in the area.

8:38 p.m. – 1900 block of Parkwood Dr. NW, Charnae Bland, 25, Sabrina Bland, 21, both arrested and charged with attempt to commit an offense. Police said both women tried to break into a house. The man who lives there said they wanted to fight his granddaughters, according to a police report.

Tuesday, May 19

6:55 a.m. – 3200 block of Lodwick Dr. NW, apartment burglary. The victim said the suspect got in through the window of her child’s bedroom, but the child wasn’t there at the time. She didn’t think anything was missing.

5:05 p.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, a man said a family member drove past his house and fired shots at him as he sat on the porch.

Wednesday, May 20

8:25 a.m. – 400 block of Tod Ave. SW, police said a man whose head was bleeding was flagging down cars. He told them he was hit with a crowbar but wouldn’t give any more details, according to a police report.

9 p.m. – Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW, Steven Heckman, 20, charged with aggravated vehicular assault. Police said Heckman, who was driving a truck, went through a stop sign and hit a boy on a dirt bike. Officers said Heckman seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.