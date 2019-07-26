Warren crime activity: Women report attempted mugging near apartments

Tuesday, July 23

2:39 p.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., Earl Freeman, 44, charged with criminal trespass. Police said Freeman was at The Hot Dog Shoppe, begging customers for money, even though he’s been banned from the property. He’s been charged with criminal trespass several times before.

5 p.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, robbery at Family Dollar. According to a police report, two women came into the store, filled up a shopping cart and then darted out with the items. The manager followed them out as they were filling up their car and the manager tried to take the items back, according to the report. The manager told police that one of the women head-butted her before taking off.

Wednesday, July 24

3:53 a.m. – 300 block of E. Market St., attempted theft of a car part from one of Trumbull Mobile Meals’ vans. Police said the person responsible was not able to take any of the parts, but the van had major damage.

2:59 p.m. – N. Park Avenue and Atlantic Street NE, report of shots fired. Police said they found shell casings in the area. Witnesses told them they saw a silver car in the area when they heard the gunshots.

4:46 p.m. – 1200 block of Robert Ave. NW, two women told police that two men tried to rob them at gunpoint at Stonegate Apartments. They said the men ran away before taking anything.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.