Warren crime activity: Woman threw hot coffee on Dunkin’ employee, police say

The employee said she knows the woman, who has been causing her problems for a while

Wednesday, October 30

4:26 p.m. – Colonial Street SE and S. Hazelwood Avenue, Kenny Novotny, 21, charged with failure to comply. Police said they tried to pull Novotny over after he ran a red light, but he sped away. They chased him until he pulled into a driveway on Hazelwood, got out of the car and started running, according to a police report. The officers chased after him and were able to catch him in a backyard, police said. Novotny told them he ran away because his driver’s license was suspended.

Thursday, October 31

10:50 a.m. – 3900 block of E. Market St., a Dunkin’ employee told police a woman she knows came through the drive-thru while she was working and started arguing with her. The employee said the woman threw hot coffee on her. The employee said the woman’s boyfriend grabbed her arm, ripping her sleeve.

Friday, November 1

8:41 p.m. – Atlantic Street NE and Elm Road NE, Anthony Brinson, 34, of Cleveland, arrested and charged with using weapons while intoxicated, liquor consumption or open container in a motor vehicle, drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said Brinson’s car was parked in a way that was dangerous to other drivers. Officers said his breath smelled like alcohol and he had a gun in his jacket pocket without a CCW permit. Police also found a digital scale in his pocket and vodka, ammunition and suspected crack cocaine in the car, according to a report.

Saturday, November 2

6:11 p.m. – 1300 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, Jody Elliott, 41, of Niles, charged with robbery. Police said two men were beating another man in the road. Officers said they caught one of the suspects, Elliott, after he ran away. Elliott stole the victim’s cell phone, according to a police report. Officers said he also had suspected heroin and suspected crack in his jacket pocket.

Sunday, November 3

7:49 p.m. – 2300 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, police said a group of people robbed an elderly man and hit him in the head with a gun. When officers found the victim, they said he was in a motorized wheelchair and his head was bleeding heavily. He told them a man he thought he recognized came to the door, so the victim let him in. Three other men and a woman followed him in and started beating the victim, according to a police report. They took prescription medication and a debit card, police said.

Monday, November 4

9:08 p.m. – 2700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Pizza Hut reported getting a fake $50 bill from a customer an employee delivered pizza to.

Tuesday, November 5

2:27 a.m. – 1100 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, Tyler Penwell, 19, of Niles, arrested on warrants. Police got a call about a fight in which Penwell threw a rock and broke a window, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.