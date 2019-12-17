Warren crime activity: Woman says man she was helping stole Christmas money

She told police while she was giving him a ride, he held a knife to her neck and demanded money

Friday, December 13

2:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Raymond St. NW, police said a 16-year-old boy was charged with animal cruelty after stabbing the family cat multiple times, killing the pet. When officers asked the boy why he did it, he told them he didn’t know, according to a police report. Police said he showed no remorse. He was taken for a mental evaluation before officers brought him to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Saturday, December 14

1:45 a.m. – 500 block of Bonnie Brae Ave. SE, Vincenzo Bumbico, 20, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, burglary and possessing criminal tools. Police said Bumbico had been breaking into a family member’s house and stealing money. They found him later at another house in the 1200 block of High St. Officers said he had a glass crack pipe and burnt tin foil on him.

12:57 p.m. – 200 block of W. Market St., two people said they went to the apartment of a man they know to pick up some things. When they knocked, someone fired a shot at them through the door, they told police. Police ordered the man out of the house but they couldn’t find a gun inside, so they let him go. Police are investigating.

2:39 p.m. – 2600 block of South St. SE, Eric Whetstone, 37, charged with aggravated robbery. A woman said Whetstone, who she knows and gives rides to, held a knife to her neck and demanded money. She said he took $400 cash that she was saving for Christmas, along with her car keys and cell phone. Police said they found Whetstone later on Willard Avenue SE after he overdosed in a carport. He was taken to the hospital.

Monday, December 16

3:15 a.m. – Parkwood Drive NW and Stewart Drive NW, a man said someone he didn’t know shot at his car while he was driving.

Tuesday, December 17

3:50 a.m. – 1200 block of Maxwell Ave. NW, Keairra Jones, 29, arrested on warrants for falsification and trespassing and charged with vehicle trespass, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said they found Jones breaking into a car. Her pockets were filled with change and she also had a check that wasn’t made out to her, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.