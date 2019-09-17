Warren crime activity: Woman said man pulled gun after squirting ketchup on her

The woman said he pointed a gun at her as she was driving away with their child

Friday, September 13

11:30 a.m. – 400 block of Hall St. NW, 17-year-old boy arrested and charged with four counts of rape. Police said the victim is 11 years old.

7:30 p.m. – 4400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a woman said someone stole a bottle filled with pills from her apartment. Police said they saw several empty pill bottles laying around.

Saturday, September 14

4:28 p.m. – 1500 block of Francis Ave. SE, Joshua Weaver, 19, arrested and charged with assault, criminal damaging, obstructing official business and criminal trespass. Police said Weaver beat his girlfriend and shattered her phone. Weaver had multiple trespass warnings for the house where officers found him, according to a police report. Officers said he tried to run away when they came, but they were able to tackle him.

11:38 p.m. – 2200 block of Ogden Ave. NW, a woman reported that the father of her child pointed a gun at her as she was driving away with their child. She told officers she and the man had been arguing, and he pushed her and squirted ketchup on her. She said she put their child in the car and started driving away when the father pulled up on a bicycle with a gun pointed at her. Police said he never fired the gun, and no one was hurt. Officers were not able to find him.

Sunday, September 15

6:14 p.m. – 1500 block of West Ave. NW, Mark Yauger, 56, charged with using weapons while intoxicated. Police said Yauger called 911, saying he had a man at gunpoint. According to a report, Yauger said, “I need some help at this address before I commit a murder because I am already armed and ready to pull the trigger.” He told 911 dispatchers he had been arguing with his son, according to the report. When officers got there, they said Yauger seemed drunk but they were able to take the gun from him.

Monday, September 16

8 p.m. – 700 block of Adelaide Ave. NE, Ian Mazzochi, 38, arrested on a warrant and charged with illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto grounds of a detention facility and theft. Police said Mazzochi’s mother reported him, saying he had been stealing her Suboxone. Jail staff said they found Suboxone under the soles of Mazzochi’s shoes, which he said his mother put there to get him in trouble.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.