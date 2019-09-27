Warren crime activity: Woman running from police broke arm jumping out window, officers say

Police said two other women tried to cover for her while she jumped out of the second-story window

Tuesday, September 24

1:51 p.m. – 900 block of Bennett Ave. NW, police said a 16-year-old and 13-year-old were left home alone without beds or water. The teens told officers their mother was living with her boyfriend in Austintown and hasn’t stayed with them for about a week. The 16-year-old said the electricity was about to get shut off. When officers called the mother, they said she admitted she didn’t stay with her children the night before but said she was in Austintown doing laundry. Police contacted Children Services.

4:45 p.m. – 1700 block of Wick St. SE, two men said three men came to their door, forced them to strip naked and robbed them at gunpoint. The victims said the men also tied them up with zip ties.

Wednesday, September 25

11 a.m. – 500 block of Douglas St. NW, Quan’nita Pruitt, 20, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business; Breonne Davis, 26, and Jasmine Dawkins, 25, both charged with obstructing official business. Police went to an apartment to arrest Pruitt, but Davis and Dawkins, who were at the apartment, said they didn’t know her. While they were searching the house, Pruitt jumped from a second-story window and ran into the woods, police said. Officers chased her and were able to catch her. They said she broke her arm and was taken to the hospital.

3:40 p.m. – 900 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, Brae Hudson, 24, charged with endangering children. Police said Hudson lit a firecracker in the driveway, but the wind knocked it over. It shot off toward a 4-year-old child she was watching and hit him in the arm, according to a police report. The boy was burned.

4 p.m. – 2300 block of Plaza Ave. NE, a man said two men jumped him while he was walking home. He said the men beat him with their fists and sticks, then stole his wallet.

Thursday, September 26

5:10 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., reported abduction and stolen car. A woman told police that a man held her and a friend against their will at a house on Hamilton Street. The woman said he got mad at her, saying his money and drugs were missing, according to a police report. She said he then locked all the doors and grabbed a knife, threatening to kill them and saying they weren’t going anywhere until he got his stuff back, according to the report. The man made both of them get into a car, telling them he was going to drive them to the east side and kill them, she said. When he stopped at a red light, the woman said she and her friend were able to jump out and run away.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.