Warren crime activity: Woman reports blunt stolen during home burglary

Tuesday, July 2

7:44 a.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, a man reported a motorcycle stolen from his driveway. He said he put the keys in the trunk box on the back, according to a police report.

8:33 a.m. – 4300 block of Berkshire Dr. SE, a woman told police that someone stole a bank card and cash from her dead brother.

12:53 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported break-in at 1717 Antiques and Collectibles.

7 p.m. – 3600 block of Rio Terra St. NW, a woman said two men she didn’t know broke into her house and stabbed her. Officers could see both of her arms were bleeding. She told police the masked men “slashed” at her while she was on the floor, covering her head and neck. The woman said she was able to get up and grab her cell phone to call 911. That’s when she said the men ran out of the house. She didn’t think they took anything.

10:30 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a woman said she left her car running at Fast Fuel with two children inside while she went into the store. When she looked out, she said she saw a man in her car, driving away. She said the children were dropped off along Clemens Avenue, apparently when he realized they were in the back seat. They were not hurt. Police said they found the car later, running in a field at a dead-end on Mills Street.

Wednesday, July 3

4:41 a.m. – 200 block of Oriole Pl. SW, a woman reported that someone went into her home and stole cash and a marijuana blunt.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.