Warren crime activity: Woman reports angry neighbor confronted her with gun

She told police he pointed a gun and "cocked" it at her

Sunday, June 23

1700 block of North Rd. SE, reported break-in at Oakwood Counseling Center. The manager said gift cards, a laptop, training DVDs and cash were stolen.

Tuesday, June 25

9:29 a.m. – 3800 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported break-in at Eastwood Orthotics. Police said someone took cash and a credit card.

9:27 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Dillon McCoy, 25, arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and receiving stolen property. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex. Police said drug unit detectives were at the apartments at the time, looking for McCoy, who they say is a known drug dealer. They said when McCoy saw them, he took off and pointed a gun at them. Officers shot at McCoy, but no one was hit.

11:51 p.m. – 700 block of Homewood Ave. SE, David Thacker, 29, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. A woman called police to report a man pointing a gun and “cocking” it at her. Police identified the man as Thacker, who said he didn’t have a gun. Officers said Thacker admitted to confronting his neighbor — the woman who called police — but claimed he didn’t have a gun. Police found the gun inside Thacker’s house, according to a report. He later admitted to them that he had the gun in his pocket when he confronted his neighbor but never pulled it out, according to the police report.

Thursday, June 27

6:43 p.m. – 500 block of Southern Blvd. NW, Zulekha Williamson, 40, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

8:55 p.m. – 1700 block of North Rd. SE, break-in at Center for Arthritis. Police responded after the business’ alarm went off and found the door open and a brick inside, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.