Warren crime activity: Woman hid under jacket during traffic stop, police said

Monday, February 11

9:45 a.m. - 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, reported apartment burglary. A woman told police her apartment had been ransacked, and a TV and some shoes had been taken.

10:54 a.m. - 1900 block of Stewart Dr. NW, police said a man was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wednesday, February 13

3:05 a.m. - 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, attempted armed robbery at Pit Stop. An employee told police a man with a gun came through the drive-thru and demanded money. The employee said this has happened to her before so she refused to give him money, and he drove away.

5 a.m. - 1200 block of E. Market St., armed robbery at BP. The clerk said a man came into the store, showed her a gun and asked for money from the register. After she gave him the money, he also took six packs of cigarettes, she told police. The clerk said he apologized, saying the money was for his family.

6:30 a.m. - 1000 block of Elm Rd. NE, armed robbery at Pit Stop. An employee told police a man came into the store and showed a gun, demanding money from the register. He said the man apologized as he left the store.

10:45 a.m. - 200 block of W. Market St., Kelly Royster, 23, and Daryle Royster, 26, both arrested and charged with petty theft and tampering with a coin machine. Police said the Roysters stole coins from washing machines at the Reeves Apartments. When officers went to their apartment to arrest them, Daryle said they didn't know anything about it. Police said Kelly then told Daryle she knew this was a bad idea and they shouldn't have done it.

9:04 p.m. - 1700 block of W. Market St., Daniel Dicks, 38, arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest; Nicole Libertino, 38, arrested on a warrant. Police pulled over the car Dicks and Libertino were riding in, and said Dicks got out and ran. Officers chased after him and were able to catch him when he tripped and fell, according to a police report.

9:46 p.m. - Tod Avenue SW and Front Street SW, Robert Rigg, Jr., 43, of Newton Falls, charged with drug paraphernalia; Tiffany Desrosiers, 33, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Rigg and Desrosiers were riding in. They said Desrosiers was in the back seat on the floor, trying to hide under a jacket. Officers found a crack pipe and metal spoon in the spot where she had been laying, according to a report. While they were handcuffing her, they said she overdosed and slumped to the ground. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and gave the staff a fake name, police said. Officers found more drug tools inside the car, according to the report. They said Rigg admitted to trying to hide some of the items as police pulled over the car.

Thursday, February 14

1:30 p.m. - 600 block of Commerce Ave. NW, police said they found a 6-year-old and 4-year-old home alone. Officers said the boys' 14-year-old brother was upstairs sleeping. The home was filthy, with clutter, dirt, spoiled food in the fridge, dirty dishes, empty food containers and clothes everywhere, according to a police report. Officers contacted the mother, who told them she has to leave the kids because her mother is in the hospital, police said. They called the Children Services Board to investigate.

4:32 p.m. - 200 block of Washington St. NE, Patrick Custer, 21, charged with felonious assault. Police responded to a report of a fight at an apartment complex, where someone was stabbed in the chest and abdomen. Officers followed a blood trail to one of the apartments and found the victim inside. He told them his neighbor stabbed him. Custer's wife said the fight started because the victim always stomps up the stairs and they asked him to be quieter. She said the victim then began to argue with Custer and threatened to fight him. She said they started fighting and, at some point, Custer stabbed him. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.