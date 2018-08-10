Warren crime activity: Woman charged with trafficking carried drugs in fanny pack, police say

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Monday, August 6

1:23 p.m. - 2200 block of Stewart Dr. NW, police said a black pit bull bit an 11-year-old girl in the nose. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Tuesday, August 7

12:28 a.m. - Norwood Street NW and N. Monticello Avenue, police said they found two packets of suspected heroin in the car during a traffic stop. They also said the driver threw another bag containing heroin and crack cocaine that was ready to be sold out of the window. He denied doing drugs. Charges could be filed after police get the drug lab results.

5:14 p.m. - 2200 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, Praiya Mills, 20, arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking. Police pulled over the car Mills was riding in and said it smelled like marijuana. Officers found a box of bags and an open container of liquor in the car, as well as marijuana, more bags and a digital scale in Mills' fanny pack, according to a police report.

11:30 p.m. - Kenilworth Avenue SE, a woman said she was almost hit by a car while walking in the road and had to jump out of the way. She told police that two women she knows came out of the car and punched and kicked her several times. They stole her purse and drove off, according to a police report.

Wednesday, August 8

8:20 a.m. - 1500 block of Roman St. SE, police responded to a 3-year-old girl walking around outside by herself. They found where she lives and contacted the Children Services Board for possible further investigation.

4:31 p.m. - 1300 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported home burglary from overnight.

8:28 p.m. - Parkman Road NW and Summit Street NW, Roderick Lewis, 59, arrested and charged with robbery. Lewis stole the tip jar from Subway and hit a woman before riding away on his bicycle, according to police. Officers caught up to him later, saying they had to hit him with a Taser because he tried to get away and was possibly armed with a knife. Police reported finding the stolen tip jar and a pocket knife on Lewis.

Friday, August 10

6:47 a.m. - 3300 block of Red Fox Run Dr. NW, reported burglary of an apartment and theft of a car.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.