Warren crime activity: Woman arrested after getting upset about towed car, police say

Tuesday, November 19

4:34 p.m. – 2200 block of Peace Ave. NW, after getting a report of a man with a gun, officers tried to pull over the car in question. They said the driver would not stop, so they chased the car to Route 46 but weren’t able to catch up.

Thursday, November 21

1:26 p.m. – 400 block of Hall St. NW, a neighbor reported shots were fired in the area earlier that morning. Police found several shell casings and said one of the houses had been hit. No one was hurt.

6:29 p.m. – 100 block of W. Market St., reported theft at Blush Spa. The owner and an employee told police someone stole money from the cash box and an employee’s wallet.

Friday, November 22

3:24 a.m. – 100 block of Belmont St. NW, Tageana Lofton, 23, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and driving under suspension; Jasmin Russell, 30, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police pulled over the car Lofton was driving. Officers said Russell came out of a nearby house and was being “loud and belligerent.” Because Lofton was driving without a license, police told her the car would have to be towed and she got upset, according to a report. They said she started yelling and wasn’t cooperating. Russell tried to keep officers from arresting Lofton, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.