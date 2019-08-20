Warren crime activity: Tree down across road brought car chase to a halt

Wednesday, August 14

2600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, dog found dumped at The Salvation Army’s donation dock. Animal advocates took her to care for her.

Thursday, August 15

4:30 p.m. – 2600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police said someone stole power tools from The Salvation Army.

Friday, August 16

11:30 a.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, attempted robbery at Goodwill. A cashier told police that a man handed her a note that said, “I have a gun and I need to feed my daughter.” He didn’t get away with any money.

7:30 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., a man said his neighbor’s dog bit him several times, including on his genitals.

Sunday, August 18

5:32 p.m. – 2200 block of Brier St. SE, Joshua Dillow, 20, arrested and charged with failure to comply. Police responded to a report of a man with a gun, threatening to shoot up a house. They said they found Dillow riding a bicycle, but he refused to stop and even started running from them. Police said they had to force him to the ground. At first, Dillow denied having a gun but later said he got rid of it while police were chasing him, according to a report. He also admitted it was just a BB gun, police said.

10:45 p.m. – 3100 block of Beal St. NW, Michael McCoy, 24, charged with failure to comply. Police responded to a report of a suspicious car. When officers got there, they said the driver, McCoy, started up the car. They ordered him to stop but said he continued down the road, eventually stopping because a tree was down. At that point, two men inside the car jumped out and started running, police said. Officers couldn’t find them.

Monday, August 19

6:29 p.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., Marquris Redd, 36, of Niles, arrested and charged with theft and misuse of credit cards. Police were looking for the suspect of a theft from a car that happened earlier in the day, and they said Redd matched the description. They found him at Circle K and said he used the victim’s debit card at a gas station.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.