Warren crime activity: Teen girl attacked with baseball bat at skate park

Friday, August 23

11:05 a.m. – E. Market Street and Golf Drive NE, police said a man jumped out of a moving vehicle. When police got there, the man was unconscious and bleeding. The driver works for NEOCAP, a community-based corrections facility. He said he was taking the man from the Ashtabula County Jail to the NEOCAP facility. He told police the man said, “I don’t think I can do this,” opened the passenger door and jumped out. The man was taken to the hospital.

5 p.m. – Kali Lemon, 40, and Mark Cowger, 40, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Lemon and Cowger brutally beat and robbed a man on McMyler Street on August 8. They left him bleeding in the middle of the road, investigators said.

Saturday, August 24

1:03 a.m. – 1100 block of Ward St. NW, police said a man was shot in the leg during a robbery. The victim told officers a man he didn’t know came running up with a gun pointed at him. The robber demanded all of the victim’s money, so the victim threw about $100 cash at him and started running from the robber, police said. The robber shot him, then ran away, according to a police report. The suspect is described as a thin black man about 5’7″ tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and a red ski mask at the time. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

2:30 a.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., a 60-year-old man said another man he didn’t know tried to rob him while he was at the ATM. He said the man came up from behind him, put him in a chokehold and put a knife to his neck. Unfortunately for the robber, the victim is trained in martial arts. He flipped the robber over his shoulder and punched him several times, according to a police report. He told police he broke the robber’s nose before the robber ran off.

10:13 p.m. – 1500 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, Holly Wilson, 41, arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Justin Dickey, 31, arrested and charged with permitting drug abuse, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Wilson and Dickey with several needles, spoons and syringe caps. A woman in the house with them said they had been doing drugs, according to a police report. Dickey insisted they hadn’t been using.

Sunday, August 25

7 p.m. – 1400 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a teen girl said people she didn’t know hit her in the face with a baseball bat at the Packard Skate Ramps. Police said she was bleeding and her front tooth had been knocked out. She was taken to the hospital.

11:39 p.m. – 3100 block of Lodwick Dr. NW, Ralonna Hargrave, 37, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. A man said his ex-girlfriend, Hargrave, came into his apartment uninvited and started punching him. He said while Hargrave was punching him, he slipped and fell, hitting his head. The man also thought his nose was broken. A woman who was in the man’s apartment and witnessed this said Hargrave also damaged his car before driving off with two other men. Police talked to Hargrave, who said the man invited her over. When she got there, she said she found him in bed with the other woman. Hargrave told police he started choking her so she had to defend herself. Police said she didn’t have any injuries.

Monday, August 26

4:32 p.m. – 1700 block of W. Market St., reported break-in at Raiders Lounge. Police said someone pried open an ATM and some game machines inside the business.

8:09 p.m. – 400 block of Belmont St. NW, Ronald Kniceley, 29, arrested on a warrant and charged with endangering children; Jonathan Wilson, 48, of Youngstown, charged with open container. Police said Wilson was a passenger in a car, along with a 3-year-old and 2-year-old. They said he had an open container of beer. While police were talking with Wilson and the driver, officers said Kniceley — the children’s father — came over, took Wilson’s beer and poured it out. Police said Kniceley had Oxycodone pills, a snort straw and some heroin hidden in a cigarette pack, which they found in the backseat near the children. Kniceley could face more charges after police get the drug lab test results.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.