Warren crime activity: Slew of break-ins, thefts, burglaries over the weekend

Friday, October 25

9:17 p.m. – 200 block of E. Market St., Carlos Jones, 28, charged with aggravated menacing, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. Three men told police that another man pulled a gun on them at Horseshoe Bar. Officers found Jones, who the victims identified as the man they were talking about, walking in the area. Jones started running so police chased him and eventually caught up to him, according to a police report. They said Jones dropped a gun, which turned out to be stolen, while he was running. He also had a bag of suspected crack cocaine in his pants, police said.

10:24 p.m. – E. Market Street and Logan Avenue SE, Simonna Hill, 30, of Youngstown, charged with carrying a concealed weapon; Ryan Howard, 31, of Boardman, and Joseph Harris, 35, of Youngstown, both charged with having a weapon under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Police pulled over the car Hill, Howard and Harris were riding in. Officers said they found two guns, a lot of cash, prescription pills and suspected drugs in the car. They said Harris had several pills on him as well. Additional charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

Saturday, October 26

9:13 a.m. – 2400 block of Tod Ave. NW, a man reported that someone shot a BB gun at his house the night before. At the time, he thought the sound he heard was a bird. He later noticed the window was cracked and there was a small hole in the glass.

9:19 a.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Ave. NE, reported car break-in. Police said whoever did it stole a gun.

3 p.m. – 700 block of Hazelwood Ave. SE, police said someone shot at a house. No one was hurt.

5:09 p.m. – 300 block of Oak Knoll Ave. NE, reported car and garage break-in.

7:50 p.m. – 2000 block of North Road SE, North Road Coin Laundry. An employee said she caught a man touching himself inappropriately next to one of the dryers. Police said 32-year-old Eric Shannon was arrested the following Tuesday and charged with

9:46 p.m. – 1800 block of Elm Rd. NE, police said Family Dollar was robbed at gunpoint. Two employees told officers that two men came into the store and pointed a gun at them, ordering them to open the registers. The men stole cash and ran away, according to a police report. Officers were not able to find the men.

Sunday, October 27

12:25 a.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Dominique Dorsey, 30, of Leavittsburg, arrested and charged with having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Police said they found a loaded gun under the passenger seat during a traffic stop.

2 a.m. – 200 block of Highland Ave. SW, break-in at Trinity Baptist Church. Police said whoever did it broke in through a window and stole a TV.

11:05 a.m. – 100 block of N. Park Ave., reported theft of a gun from a backpack. The victim told police that he had been staying at a hotel at the time.

10:13 p.m. – Woodland Street NE and Kenmore Avenue NE, Jacob Dively, 36, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, possessing heroin and fugitive from justice. Police pulled over the car Dively was driving. When they asked him what the large bulge near his waistband was, he said it was a needle, according to a police report. Officers said it was actually a cigarette pack with syringes, heroin and other drug tools inside. Dively told them he forgot he put that there, according to the report.

Monday, October 28

2:27 p.m. – 1300 block of Autumn Dr. NW, reported home burglary.

6:50 p.m. – 4400 block of Berkshire Dr. SE, reported apartment burglary.

7:09 p.m. – 100 block of Atlantic St. NE, reported home burglary.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.