Warren crime activity: Shoplifter nearly runs over Family Dollar employee, police say

Tuesday, February 4

7 a.m. – Hall Street NW, a man said he was walking and pushing his bike when a man assaulted him. He said the man followed him, yelling threats and accusing him of having an affair with his wife, before hitting him with a large pipe.

4:12 p.m. – 600 block of North Park Ave., reported stolen car. Officers found the car later that day behind a church at Oakdale Drive and Northfield Avenue, however, its keys were missing, along with the victim’s three cell phones and $300 cash.

Wednesday, February 5

2:47 p.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, employees at Family Dollar said a woman came into the store and stole around $60 in health and beauty products. The manager followed the woman as she walked out of the store, asking if she was going to pay, according to a police report. The manager said the woman told her, “No, b***h,” then got into a car and drove away, almost hitting the manager.

Friday, February 7

1:33 a.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, Ray’Quan McElroy, 19, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge and charged with falsification; Tyrei Farley, 21, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and falsification. An officer said McElroy, a passenger, gave him a fake name during a traffic stop. Farley, another passenger, also gave police a fake name and tried to run away from officers, according to a report. When officers asked Farley why he lied about his name and ran away, they said he told them, “I honestly don’t know. I figured I had a warrant.”

