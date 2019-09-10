Warren crime activity: Shoplifter escaped stores with things shoved down his pants, police say

Friday, September 6

12:10 a.m. – 700 block of Fairmount Ave. NE, reported cruelty to animals. A man said another man who is staying at his house cut his cat’s tail with a knife. The man who lives at the house took his pet to a veterinarian, who told him the injuries were because of human cruelty, according to a police report. He told police the man admitted to doing it through a text message that said, “You’re lucky you came home from work because I was about to kill your cat because he scratched me.”

Sunday, September 8

7:38 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., Matthew Carvin, 51, arrested and charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. Police said Carvin robbed Walgreens, telling the clerk to give him all the money and that he had a gun. When officers found Carvin, they said he admitted to being at Walgreens but told them he didn’t have a gun. They didn’t find a gun on him.

Monday, September 9

8:35 a.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Ellis Patterson, 44, arrested and charged with petty theft. Police said Patterson shoplifted from Family Dollar and Dollar General on Niles Road SE by shoving the items down his pants.

10:30 p.m. – 100 block of Charles Ave. SE, a woman found a young child walking in the road, calling for help, according to a police report. Officers said they found her house, which was messy and filthy, filled with old food, bugs and cat poop. Police found several other children inside the house. Officers contacted Children Services.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.