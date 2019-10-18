Warren crime activity: Reported theft of air conditioning unit from house

Tuesday, October 15

1:30 p.m. – 900 block of Lovers Ln. NW, reported theft of a central air conditioning unit from a house.

Wednesday, October 16

11:05 a.m. – 1600 block of Ogden Ave. NW, La’Nesha Workman, 25, charged with domestic violence and felonious assault. Police said Workman threatened to kill herself and her three children. While police were arresting her, they said she bit an officer’s hand, kicked him in the groin and spit in another officer’s face. Workman then threw herself onto the ground, screaming and hitting her head off the pavement, police said. She later told the officers she was pregnant, according to a police report. The children were not hurt. Their grandmother will care for them.

12:35 p.m. – 1000 block of N. Park Ave., the manager at Save-a-Lot said a man stole various meats from the store by hiding them in his waistband. The manager also said the man pushed a security guard down while running away.

Thursday, October 17

3:53 p.m. – 1700 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Andre Kerr, Jr., 22, arrested on a warrant and charged with domestic violence. Police said Kerr sprayed pepper spray at a woman during an argument in the Lil Macs parking lot, hitting a 9-year-old and 2-month-old with the spray. The woman told police Kerr also choked and pushed her, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.