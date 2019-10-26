Warren crime activity: Pro wrestling nickname starts fight involving knife

A man told police his friend kept calling him by a pro wrestler's name and things escalated when the friend brought the man's girlfriend into it

Friday, October 18

8:49 p.m. – 500 block of Martin St. SW, home burglary.

10:40 p.m. – 900 block of Belvedere Ave. SE, the victim said he found a man he didn’t know, dressed in all black, in his house with a gun. He told the victim he was there to shoot him, according to a police report. The victim was able to run into a car and drive away, police said. When the man was at the house, there was a yellow car in the driveway, according to a police report.

Saturday, October 19

4:41 p.m. – 600 block of E. Market St., police said seven teens on bicycles jumped a 17-year-old boy. When officers got there, they said they found the 17-year-old lying motionless on the sidewalk. He told police the group started yelling at and following him. The teens eventually started beating him up, according to a police report.

5 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Shannon Foster, 33, charged with aggravated menacing. Foster was driving while holding a gun out of the car window, according to a police report. Officers said she was following her ex’s car. Foster told them she is currently in a relationship with him, police said. She told them she never pointed a gun out of the window, but police said cell phone video shows otherwise.

Sunday, October 20

6:36 p.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., police went to the hospital to talk to a man who had been shot twice.

9:58 p.m. – 1800 block of Union St. SW, reported home burglary.

Monday, October 21

1:20 p.m. – 200 block of Tod Ave. NW, police said a man was cut several times with a knife, choked and beaten. He told them it happened during a fight with one of his friends. According to a police report, it started because the friend kept calling the man by a professional wrestler’s name. When the friend started calling the man’s girlfriend by a professional wrestler’s name, things escalated, the report said.

8:29 p.m. – 300 block of N. Park Ave., Samantha Strawderman, 30, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police went to Strawderman’s apartment and said they saw a needle, syringe and crack pipe, among other drug tools, inside. When they asked who was using drugs in the apartment, Strawderman said it was a woman who left already, according to a police report. They asked for Strawderman’s information and she gave them a fake name, a fake Social Security number and the wrong birthdate, police said.

10 p.m. – 1000 block of Tod Ave. NW, a woman said a man tried to reach into her car and rob her, but ran off after her dog bit him. She said he had a gun and was wearing all black at the time.

Tuesday, October 22

5:13 p.m. – E. Market Street and Laird Avenue NE, Jaymes Gaddis, 24, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification; Darryl Jackson, 30, arrested on a warrant. Police said Gaddis gave them a fake name when he and his passenger, Jackson, were pulled over.

Wednesday, October 23

7:50 a.m. – 400 block of Iddings Ave. SE, Samantha Moore, 25, arrested on a warrant and charged with domestic violence. Police said Moore beat up her mother, who called for Moore to bring her toilet paper and when she didn’t, used Moore’s shirt instead. Police said they found marijuana, a glass pipe and prescription pills in Moore’s purse.

7 p.m. – 1000 block of N. Park Ave., police responded to a report of a woman with a gun at Save-a-Lot. She told them she was grocery shopping when a woman she didn’t know started yelling at her and punched her in the face. The first woman, who said she is pregnant, didn’t want it to continue, so she went into the store and had security call the police, according to a report. The second woman, who officers said punched the first woman, tried to leave before police got there so the first woman tried to pull her back — that’s when a third woman punched the first woman, police said. The first woman, who has a CCW permit, said she was afraid it would hurt her unborn child so she pulled out her gun and the two other women ran. No one was charged.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.