Warren crime activity: Police take Arby’s cup burglar left behind for DNA testing

Tuesday, October 8

Police said a 17-year-old boy charged in a shooting in the city last week turned himself in. He is accused of shooting two other 17-year-old boys at the Sunoco on W. Market Street October 4. They were not seriously hurt.

8 p.m. – 2200 block of Ogden Ave. NW, Ronald Butler, 23, arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying concealed weapons. Police responded to a call about people fighting, followed by four to five gunshots. Officers found Butler, who they said matched the description the caller gave them. Police said he had a loaded gun in the vehicle he was driving, and they reported finding a packet of suspected heroin nearby. More charges could be filed when drug lab test results come back.

Wednesday, October 9

10:31 a.m. – 1700 block of North Rd. SE, reported break-in at an office building. Police said the person ransacked the office and stole cash. However, the burglar also left an Arby’s cup behind, so officers took the straw for DNA testing.

12:26 p.m. – 2100 block of Van Wye St. SE, reported break-ins at two buildings. Police said copper pipes and heating and air conditioning parts were stolen. Since the water wasn’t shut off, the buildings flooded, according to a police report. Officers said there was well over $10,000 in damage.

