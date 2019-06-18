Warren crime activity: Police say someone broke into Family Dollar to steal basket of soap

Saturday, June 15

1:25 a.m. – 100 block of Belmont St. NW, police responded to reports of several gunshots in the area. They said two men had been shot. The men were taken to the hospital. There is a warrant out for Dreano Golden’s arrest.

1:03 p.m. – Belle Street SE and Laird Avenue SE, Thomas McDaniel, 31, charged with endangering children and prohibited operation. Police said McDaniel was driving a tractor, which was pulling a utility cart, down the middle of the road. Officers said there was a 1-year-old riding in the cart in a car seat. Police pulled the tractor over and said McDaniel told them he was picking the child up from the babysitter’s house. They told him it was illegal to drive the tractor down the middle of the road, and his child was in danger riding around this way. He told them, “I make sure traffic is clear and go slow,” according to a police report.

Monday, June 17

3:56 a.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, break-in at Family Dollar. Police said someone broke in and used one of the store’s carry baskets to pick up bottles of soap, before running away with them.

