Warren crime activity: Police say man with drugs claimed he was helping friend do laundry

Officers said they found the man in the lobby of an apartment and he avoided eye contact

Thursday, July 25

6:37 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Troy Huston, 39, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia. Police had been getting multiple reports of drug activity in an apartment building, so officers were there investigating. Officers saw Huston in the lobby and said he was avoiding eye contact. They asked if he lived there and he told them he didn’t, but he was helping a friend do laundry, according to a police report. While arresting him on his warrants, police said they found a crack pipe in his pocket and suspected crack cocaine and heroin in his wallet. More charges could be filed after police get the drug lab test results.

Friday, July 26

1:06 p.m. – 1600 block of W. Market St., reported break-in at Community Volunteer Council. Police said a basement window was broken, but it didn’t look like anything was missing.

4 p.m. – 400 block of Forest St. NE, police said a house fire is being investigated as arson.

10:50 p.m. – 2300 block of Peace Ave. NW, a woman said during a family argument, a man fired a gun several times as she left the area. Police said they found a shell casing but couldn’t find the man.

Monday, July 29

9:11 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Marcus Bradshaw, 33, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia; Alicia Beckwith, 28, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said they saw Bradshaw and Beckwith outside of an apartment building. The officer asked if they lived there and they said they were visiting a friend, according to a police report. The officer asked for their information, at which point, Bradshaw started running away, police said. The officer ran after him but said Bradshaw hopped a fence and the officer couldn’t jump over it. Police later spotted him on Stiles Street near Haymaker Avenue and ran after him again, and officers were able to catch him. Police said Beckwith hid a needle in her pants.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.