Warren crime activity: Police say man who stole from car wash brought money back

Friday, September 27

10:30 a.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Kayla Raymond, 30, of North Bloomfield, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, felonious assault and assault. Police said Raymond, who was in court, had her bond revoked and was told she was going to jail. They said she fought against the bailiff trying to handcuff her, biting his hand. Police said she also bit an officer who was trying to help.

5:41 p.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Zachariah Carter, 25, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. The manager at Mega Car Wash told police a former employee, Carter, broke in and stole cash from the register. Officers said Carter ended up bringing the money back because he felt bad.

6 p.m. – 400 block of Lane Dr. SW, Alexis Worrell, 22, arrested and charged with DUI.

Saturday, September 28

3:49 a.m. – 200 block of Garfield Dr. NE, break-in at Garfield Convenient. Police said someone threw a rock through the window.

Sunday, September 29

2:30 a.m. – 500 block of Lener Ave. SW, a woman said her ex-boyfriend hit her with a gun five or six times and broke her car’s rear windshield. Police said they could see that she was hurt. No charges have been filed.

Monday, September 30

3 a.m. – 400 block of Maryland St. NW, a man said someone tried to break into his apartment through his daughter’s bedroom window. He said his fiancée heard the sound of fingers on a window, and when she got to the girl’s bedroom, she saw someone outside, running away. The man told police he then got up, looked outside and saw three people running away. They told police they recognized one of them, a woman, who they said was banging at their apartment the night before.

5:30 p.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, police received a report that someone set up a trap that hurt a teen boy riding a four-wheeler. The boy told police that someone set up a rope that was about neck-high. He was “close lined” by the rope and fell off the four-wheeler, ending up with several cuts. The boy said he’s seen other traps on the property, which police said the suspect does not own. Some others include boards with screws in them and nails thrown on the ground to flatten tires. Police said they’ve gotten a call before about the suspect chasing four-wheelers in his car, trying to run them off the road.

Tuesday, October 1

1 a.m. – 600 block of Olive Ave. NE, a man and woman said they woke up to two people standing over them. They said the intruders demanded all of their money and hit the man over the head with a gun. The intruders got away with some cash, then ran off when they heard sirens, according to a police report. The victims said they didn’t know the intruders.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.